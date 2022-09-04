Olympique de Marseille wins with a goal from Gerson and follows on the heels of PSG | french football

Olympique de Marseille kept the good start to the season and won once again in the French Championship. With a goal by Gerson, Croatian Igor Tudor’s team beat Auxerre 2-0 this Saturday, away from home, and kept on PSG’s tail. the Paris, which beat Nantes is the leader in goal difference.

The ex-Flamengo midfielder opened the scoring for Marseille after just seven minutes of play. He took advantage of a kick rebound on Ünder’s beam and, at first, sent a plate with his left-handed to the goal. It was Gerson’s first goal of the season.

Gerson celebrates his goal in Olympique de Marseille's victory over Auxerre (Photo: Franck Fife/AFP)

Olympique’s second goal came from Sánchez’s feet. In the 38th minute of the second half, he received in the middle of Guendouzi’s area and only supported the nets. He was the Chilean’s third with the French team’s shirt in five games.

Marseille reaches 16 points in six games and shares the leadership of Ligue 1 with PSG, which is better in the tie-breaking criteria. Auxerre are ninth with seven points.