On the second day, Gkay wears spiky hair at the event

For the second day of Rock in Rio, Gkay, 29, bet on a hair inspired by punk references, with spiky strands, in a look that took five hours to complete.
“This hair was inspired by references from punk. I always wanted to do it, it was in my head. AND, nothing better than Rock in Rio as the perfect opportunity to dare. It’s the chance that we have to innovate and play”, told the influencer to Splash.
“I started producing the look at noon today. It took five hours to get everything ready, hair and makeup,” she said.
“It’s very comfortable, light and fresh. The hair stays up there, but you can’t beat the hair, because it will mess up. But it’s kind of a porcupine thing”, added Gkay.
The influencer also talked about her love for the fashion look and always betting on more daring looks.
“I’ve always been very attentive to the fashion world, but now I’m a more free Gkay and willing to play with my look. Fashion allows me to explore this daring and fun side of me. Gkay likes to cause and have fun”, she said.
“I love all the repercussion that my looks give. I love the memes and I follow them all”, concluded the influencer.
Rock in Rio 2022: celebrities enjoy the second day of the festival
Former BBB Paulo André
Former BBB and athlete Paulo André arrived all stylish to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
André Horta/Brazil News
Ingrid Ohara
The youtuber Ingrid Ohara arrived to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio with an all black low-cut look
André Horta/Brazil News
Raphael Vicente
Digital influencer Raphael Vicente, known as the poster boy for the vaccine, is also in Cidade do Rock
André Horta/Brazil News
Gustavo Marsengo
Former BBB Gustavo Marsengo, who declared that he liked rock and roll throughout the program, arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
André Horta/Brazil News
Actress Giulia Costa
Actress Giulia Costa, daughter of Flávia Alessandra, enjoying the second day of Rock in Rio
André Horta/Brazil News
Regina Casé and her son, Roque
Actress and presenter Regina Casé appeared with her son, Roque, to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
André Horta/Brazil News
Felipe Pezzoni and wife
In a skirt and next to his wife, the singer and lead singer of Banda Eva, Felipe Pezzoni enjoys the second day of Rock in Rio
André Horta/Brazil News
Bruna Griphao
Actress Bruna Griphao was present on the second day of Rock in Rio, with an all black look.
Webert Belicio/Agnews
Joaquim Lopes and his wife
Actor Joaquim Lopes kissed his wife Marcella Fogaça a lot when he attended the second day of Rock in Rio
Reginaldo Teixeira
Leo Picon
Influencer Leo Picon was present on the second day of Rock in Rio and spoke of the expectation for the debut of his sister, Jade Picon, in the new Globo soap opera, “Travessia”.
Reginaldo Teixeira
Larissa coladinha with Andre
The couple of actors Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach posed together in another day of Rock in Rio, in the stand of Globo.
Globo / João Cotta
Former BBB Vivian Amorim
Former BBB Vivian Amorim enjoyed the second day of Rock in Rio at Globo’s stand
Globo / João Cotta
Former BBB João Pedrosa
Former BBB João Pedrosa was present at Globo’s stand, on the second day of Rock in Rio
Globo / João Cotta
The comedian Paulinho Serra
Comedian and actor Paulinho Serra enjoyed the Globo stand, on the second day of Rock in Rio
Globo / João Cotta
Agatha Moreira and Rodrigo Simas
The couple Agatha Moreira and Rodrigo Simas were present on the second day of Rock in Rio. The actress told Splash that she renewed her contract with Globo
Reginaldo Teixeira
Douglas Silva and Carolina Brito
Former BBB and actor Douglas Silva posed next to his wife, Carolina Brito, on arrival to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
Reginaldo Teixeira
Gkay at Rock in Rio
Wow! Gkay bets on spiky hair to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
Webert Belicio/Agnews
Juliana Paes and family
Our Maria Marruá from Pantanal, actress Juliana Paes, enjoyed the second day of Rock in Rio alongside her husband Carlos Eduardo and their children, Pedro and Antônio
Webert Belicio/Agnews
Renato Goes and Thaila Ayala
The couple of actors, Renato Goes and Thaila Ayala, enjoyed together the second day of Rock in Rio
Reginaldo Teixeira
Sabrina Sato
Presenter Sabrina Sato appeared in a dress with a generous neckline to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
Reginaldo Teixeira
Gabriel Medina
Surfer Gabriel Medina was also present on the second day of Rock in Rio and preferred not to comment on the alleged affair with Jade Picon
Reginaldo Teixeira
Former BBB Eliezer
Former BBB Eliezer, Viih Tube’s boyfriend, was present on the second day of Rock in Rio and enjoyed his first box at the festival
Reginaldo Teixeira
Erika Januza
Actress Erika Januza near the Mundo Stage, enjoying the second day of Rock in Rio
Reginaldo Teixeira
Jade Picon
Former BBB Jade Picon was present on the second day of Rock in Rio and gave a show of stardom by ignoring the press