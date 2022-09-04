On the second day, Gkay wears spiky hair at the event

For the second day of Rock in Rio, Gkay, 29, bet on a hair inspired by punk references, with spiky strands, in a look that took five hours to complete.

“This hair was inspired by references from punk. I always wanted to do it, it was in my head. AND, nothing better than Rock in Rio as the perfect opportunity to dare. It’s the chance that we have to innovate and play”, told the influencer to Splash.

“I started producing the look at noon today. It took five hours to get everything ready, hair and makeup,” she said.

“It’s very comfortable, light and fresh. The hair stays up there, but you can’t beat the hair, because it will mess up. But it’s kind of a porcupine thing”, added Gkay.

The influencer also talked about her love for the fashion look and always betting on more daring looks.

“I’ve always been very attentive to the fashion world, but now I’m a more free Gkay and willing to play with my look. Fashion allows me to explore this daring and fun side of me. Gkay likes to cause and have fun”, she said.

“I love all the repercussion that my looks give. I love the memes and I follow them all”, concluded the influencer.

