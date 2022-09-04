OnlyFans has already paid almost R$20 billion to creators; see top 10

You OnlyFans content creators made $3.86 billion in 2021, the equivalent of almost R$ 20 billion at the current price. This is what the UK-based company’s financial statement, released on Thursday (1st) points out.

The amount represents an increase of 115% over the previous year’s earnings, bringing the total payments made by the adult content platform to US$ 8 billion (R$ 41.4 billion) since its creation in 2016. gross revenue, with tax deducted, more than doubled in the fiscal year ended November 2021, reaching US$4.8 billion (R$24.8 billion).

According to the report, the platform’s net revenue also increased last year, growing to US$932 million, a 160% increase compared to 2020. Another considerable improvement was in profits, with US$ 433 million (R$ 2.2 billion) against US$ 61 million in the previous period, its highest annual growth.

OnlyFans has over 188 million users globally.Source: OnlyFans/Reproduction

As well as the financial results, the number of OnlyFans users grew in the last year, reaching 188 million subscribers, which represents a jump of 128%. The number of content producers on the platform is another reason for celebration for the company, which now has 2.16 million creators, 34% more than the previous year.

Who else earns on OnlyFans?

O subscription adult content service is not in the habit of disclosing information related to producers’ earnings. However, the Statista research platform recently revealed the profiles that earned the most on OnlyFans in 2021.

As per the data, model and TV personality Blac Chyna was the highest paid creator of OnlyFans last year. Her earnings with the service account were estimated at US$ 20 million monthly, on average, which is approximately R$ 103.6 million per month.

Very popular among the app’s users, actress Bella Thorne was in second position, earning around US$ 11 million each month (R$ 56.9 million). Closing the podium profiles that earn the most on OnlyFans rapper Cardi B appears, with US$ 9.3 million monthly (R$ 48.1 million).

Influencers with the highest monthly earning on OnlyFans in 2021