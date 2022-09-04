Organized defines character of 112th Corinthians idol flag; action takes place this sunday

One of the main organized supporters of Corinthians, Estopim da Fiel released this Sunday morning, a few hours before the match with Internacional, information related to the celebration of the club’s 112th anniversary. The uniform prepares a tribute to Chicão, the second defender with the most goals in the history of Corinthians.

“This year’s flag is in honor of a former defender who played with Timão’s number 3 shirt. Anderson Sebastião Cardoso, better known as Chicão, wore the Corinthians shirt on 247 occasions, totaling 140 wins, 66 draws and 41 defeats. […] In 2022, our chosen flag is in honor of the Sheriff, who has always honored the Corinthians shirt”, revealed Estopim da Fiel.

The action, named “Bandeiras do Centenário – 112 flags”, will have a new flag stamped with Chicão’s face, the player’s name and the number 3, used by the defender in his glorious time at the club. There is also the Estopim logo at the top – see all details below.

In addition to the tribute to Chicão, the uniformed must follow the custom and raise 112 flags, between the North and West sectors, each one representing an idol, title, stadium or remarkable moment in the history of the alvinegro club. Last year, it is worth mentioning, the theme was “Torcida do Corinthians”, honoring each of the organized groups.

The Estopim da Fiel initiative began in the year of the Centenary of Timão, in 2010, when it took 100 flags to the Pacaembu stadium in the match against Vitória, on the eve of the awaited special date. Now, each year, a flag is placed and the tribute takes place in the game following the club’s anniversary.

