Owner of a great fortune, Zé Paulino takes Timbó out of poverty and makes a big change in his friend’s life

In Sertão SeaGlobo’s 6pm soap opera, Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) will have a triumphant return after ten years missing. A successful businessman, he will decide to help Timbó (Enrique Diaz) and hire him to work with him. The simple man, upon meeting his friend, will be thrilled and faint.

Timbó is the image of the sertão survivor, who, despite the difficulties, honestly seeks his livelihood. However, life is usually hard for those who lead it correctly. This is the case of Tereza’s husband (Clarissa Pinheiro) who, in recent chapters, almost handed over his little lands with a “kissed hand” to Mayor Sabá Bodó (Welder Rodrigues), in exchange for a simple job at the city hall.

With the supposed death of Zé Paulino, Timbó will suffer from his friend’s absence, but will not lose hope of finding him alive. In fact, he will be the only one who will believe the cowboy didn’t die. And later on, he will see that he was always right. This is because Zé Paulino will return to the small town in the hinterland and introduce himself to his friend. The moment, it is worth noting, will be very emotional, so much so that Timbó will even faint.

Faced with his friend’s suffering, Zé Paulino, now known as José Mendes, will decide to help him. In the opportunity, the businessman will hire Timbó to work with him and will completely change the life of the sertanejo.

It is worth noting that Sertão Sea it is a work of Mario Teixeiraunder the general direction of Pedro Brenelli and artistic direction of Allan Fiterman. In the main roles, the six o’clock soap opera count with Isadora Cruz, Sergio Guizé, Renato GóesCyria Cordeiro, Débora Bloch, José de Abreu, Giovana Cordeiro and Enrique Díaz.