Palmeiras fans criticize player “with his head in Europe”

Credit: Publicity/Palmeiras

With an eye on the decision for a spot in the Libertadores final next Tuesday (6), when Palmeiras face Athletico Paranaense, coach Abel Ferreira has chosen a mixed team in the game against Red Bull Bragantino this Saturday (3), which ended in a 2-2 tie.

One of the players considered as starting players for the match was midfielder Danilo, who because of suspension will not play on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old’s performance, however, was well below expectations by some fans who criticized him on social media.

Many have cited recent proposals from Europe, such as Arsenal’s, as the reason Danilo hasn’t made big appearances recently.

DATASHEET

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 2 x 2 PALM TREES

Place: Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista (SP)

Date: September 03, 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 19 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa-SP)

auxiliaries: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa-SP) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (Fifa-RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa)

Income: BRL 403,640.00

Public: 9,685 fans

yellow cards: Aderlan, Luan Cândido, Lucas Evangelista and Artur (Red Bull Bragantino); Zé Rafael, Vanderlan, Atuesta and Wesley (Palmeiras)

goals:

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Luan Cândido (at 24min of the 1st half) and Artur (at 35min of the 1st half)

PALM TREES: Cleiton (against, at 48min of the 1st half) and Merentiel (at 25min of the 2nd half)

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista (Praxedes), Eric Ramires (Sorriso) and Hyoran (Helinho); Arthur (Hurtado) and Alerrandro (Jadsom)

Technician: Maurício Barbieri

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke, Kuscevic, Luan and Vanderlan; Danilo, Atuesta (Gabriel Menino), Gustavo Scarpa (Zé Rafael) and Bruno Tabata (Merentiel); Wesley (Dudu) and Flaco Lopez (Ron)

Technician: Abel Ferreira

Check out the repercussion among Palmeiras fans for Danilo’s performance:

Danilo with his head in England. Bad moment of our jewel. — Against everything and against everyone 🐷 (@Palmeiras_Rural) September 4, 2022

In Palmeiras there is a masked man named DANILO — Eduardo Peixoto (@Eduardo43916072) September 4, 2022

The reserves disappointed, but I was more disappointed with the starters. Danilo, Scarpa ridiculous. Dudu came in and it was shit too. Mayke, who generally asks for Rocha’s place, was mediocre. Let’s see what happens on tuesday agr. I’ll keep supporting and bugging along because this is SE Palmeiras. — C. (@parraconrado) September 4, 2022

Yes .. and Danilo the worst — Junior Adriano Palmeiras (@Juunior_sep) September 4, 2022

Palmeiras’ game went through Danilo’s bad game, 17 possession losses and only 3 tackles, in the team that works miracles with a steering wheel making a mistake like this. — John Paul (@jpjhow) September 4, 2022

I’m impressed by the silence of the crowd with Danilo’s football… It reminds me of the boy who fell after I came from the national team. Deserves urgent bank — Junior Adriano Palmeiras (@Juunior_sep) September 4, 2022