Palmeiras lineup: holders prepare for Libertadores; Endrick participates in training | palm trees

The players who played for more than 45 minutes against Bragantino performed only regenerative activities in the center of excellence of Verdão. Palmeiras entered the field with only Weverton, Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa among the players considered holders.

The other athletes did technical and tactical work under the command of Abel Ferreira and with an emphasis on marking and transitions, among other aspects. Some under-20 players, especially Endrick, also participated in the training.

For next Tuesday’s match, Palmeiras will not be able to count on midfielder Danilo, who is serving the second game of suspension for having been sent off against Atlético-MG, in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores.

Midfielder Raphael Veiga is still undergoing treatment for a sprain in his right ankle. Verdão works to get him back for the match against Athletico.

The likely Palmeiras against Athletico should have: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata (López); Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.

Palmeiras was defeated in the first match by 1-0, at Arena da Baixada. Therefore, they need to beat Athletico by a goal difference to take the decision to penalties. If they win by a difference of two or more goals, they guarantee a direct spot in the Libertadores final.

Palmeiras and Athletico face each other on Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.

