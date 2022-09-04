Palmeiras reacts after Bragantino’s 2-0 and reduces damage with a draw

Palmeiras entered the field with eight reserves and took 2-0 before the end of the 1st half. But with a lot of strength and the entry of some holders, he looked for a tie that will keep him with at least five points of advantage in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship, depending on the result of Flamengo and Ceará, tomorrow morning.

Luan Cândido and Arthur scored the goals for the home team. Cleiton against, in a foul charged by Vanderlan, and Merentiel scored the goals of Verdão.

The result takes Palmeiras to 51 points in the lead of the competition and allows the team and the fans to sleep a little more peacefully, three days before the return of the Libertadores semifinal, against Athletico-PR. Bragantino, on the other hand, goes to 32 and remains in the middle of the table.

game chronology

Bragantino was better when they opened the scoring, on 24′. In one of the many lateral faults that Palmeiras committed in the first stage, Artur crossed and the ball came low. But Aderlan deflected it at the height of the first pole, and the ball was free for Luan Cândido to head in, in the second.

Palmeiras did not show any reaction and let Bragantino take over the game. At 35′, it was Artur’s turn to take advantage of Kuscevic’s mistake in the middle and carry it to the edge of the area. The shot went low and into the left corner of Weverton, who jumped slightly late: 2 to 0.

In the last move of the 1st half, Vanderlan crossed to the area, a foul on the side of the field. No Palmeirense deflected, but Cleiton punched into his own goal, reducing the score in favor of Verdão. And Verdão followed well in the 2nd half. At 26′, Merentiel took advantage of Luan’s great launch into the small area, dominated and, without letting the ball fall, tied the game.

The Palmeiras Game: It took a while to react, but it reacted

Palmeiras had a very bad first half, leaving Bragantino in charge of the game. Verdão was trapped, unable to escape the high mark of Barbieri’s team. More than the tactical behavior, the team’s apathy drew attention.

It was necessary to concede two goals, for Palmeiras to start sketching football. In the last move of the 1st half, Vanderlan crossed a foul in the area, Luan went for the ball and didn’t even deflect. But goalkeeper Cleiton accepted, and Palmeiras returned to the game. In the second half, the pressure was intense from the beginning and it didn’t stop with the tie, with Merentiel.

Bragantino’s Game: Retreat attracted Palmeiras

Artur scores Bragantino’s second against Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão Image: Diogo Reis/AGIF

The home team played on top of Palmeiras’ exit and opened 2-0 with more volume of play. But, when winning the advantage, the team backed off a little and let Palmeiras launch themselves further. Bragantino returned for the second half without being able to contain Palmeiras, which was rising in production. The home team was stunned after Palmeiras’ goal and started the second half badly. He couldn’t react and took the tie.

It went well at Palmeiras: Scarpa, as always

Gustavo Scarpa, outside of Weverton, was the only absolute starter to enter the field for Palmeiras. And he made his presence known at Nabi Abi Chedid. Calling the game and dangerous as always with the ball at his feet, the midfielder of Verdão was the big name of the team.

It was good at Bragantino: Artur, while the team played

The attacker formed by Verdão had an excellent first half, being very dangerous, finding and taking dangerous free kicks from the right of the attack. For the center of the attack, he still pulled the best attacks and counterattacks.

Abel with the hot ear

In the 1st half of the game, the audio captured by a microphone near the Palmeiras bench was leaking cleanly in the Premiere broadcast. In addition to cursing, the fan promised: “I’ll scream the 90 minutes, Abel!”. He even left for Maurício Barbieri: “Thanks for cutting the hair!”, shouted the commentator.

But the breath ran out or the transmission changed the location of the microphone, as the “boring” disappeared in the second half.

Second own goal in the championship

Cleiton’s goal, in favor of Palmeiras, was the second for Verdão in the championship. Four rounds ago, Roni, from Corinthians, was the one who swung the net for Verdão.

Dudu breaks namesake record

Upon entering the field in the second half, Dudu completed 200 games with the Palmeiras shirt in Brazilian Championships and surpassed the namesake Dudu of the first and second Football Academies. Next on the list is goalkeeper Marcos, with 203. Ademir da Guia, with 216, and Leão, with 232, close the top 3.

Merentiel disenchants

Aderlan, from Bragantino, disputes the ball with Danilo, from Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão Image: Diogo Reis/AGIF

The goal that tied the game, at 26′ of the 2nd half, was Merentiel’s first with the Palmeiras shirt. The striker went out of his way by kicking and tearing the advertising board on the back line, in front of the Palmeiras crowd.

DATASHEET

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 2 x 2 PALM TREES

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 25th round

Place and Time: Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, at 7pm

Referee: Raphael Claus – SP/Fifa

auxiliaries: Danilo Simon Manis – SP/Fifa and Rodrigo Henrique Correa – RJ/Fifa

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo do Amaral – SP/Fifa

Yellow Cards: Wesley, Atuesta and Vanderlan (PAL); Artur and Luan Candido (RBB)

goals: Luan Cândido, at 24′, and Artur, at 35′ of the 1st half (BRA). Cleiton, against, at 48′ of the 1st half and Merentiel, at 26′ of the 2nd (PAL).

Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista and Eric Ramies; Arthur, Alerrandro (Jadson) and Hyoran. Technician: Maurício Barbieri

palm trees: Weverton; Mayke, Luan, Kuscevic and Vanderlan; Danilo, Atuesta (Ganriel Menino), Bruno Tabata (Merentiel) and Gustavo Scarpa (Zé Rafael); Wesley (Dudu) and Flaco Lopez (Ron). Technician: Abel Ferreira