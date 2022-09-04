Palmeiras starts to worry in the Brazilian. Advantage was greater

With a team full of reserves, Palmeiras sought a 2-2 draw with Red Bull Bragantino this Saturday (3), for the Brasileirão. With the result, Verdão can lose fat in the lead of the Brasileirão and see the difference to Flamengo, who acts in second place, drop to five points. With the need to beat Athletico on Tuesday (6) to go to the Libertadores final, after losing the first leg of the semifinals by 1-0, there are fans apprehensive about a possible drop in performance in one of the most decisive moments of the season.

At Live from Palmeirasprogram of UOL Esporte right after Verdão’s matches, journalists Alex Muller, Amara Moira and Rodolfo Rodrigues discussed whether the distance at the tip of the Brasileirão can be considered comfortable. Commentators were torn between optimism and the wake-up call.

“It was a horrible first half for Palmeiras, who came out behind and managed to find a little goal. In the second half they looked for a draw, but didn’t reach the turning point. With that, the distance to Flamengo increases today, but tomorrow it can drop to just five points. Palmeiras is starting to give some kind of concern in relation to the Brazilian. The advantage was already bigger and the situation, more comfortable”, commented Muller.

Rodrigues defended the strategy used by Abel Ferreira to preserve the holders for the decisive duel against Athletico. “The result came out well for Palmeiras. It only started with three holders [Weverton, Danilo e Gustavo Scarpa] and was losing by 2 to 0. It was a game in which I really had to save and not take risks with all the holders. In the end, this draw was good for the game’s situation. This result ends up frustrating rivals a little,” said the UOL columnist.

For Amara, Verdão is still in a comfortable position in the Brazilian even if the distance to second place decreases this Sunday. “It was a kind of dark and weird game, but at the same time there was this providential draw to show strength. It wasn’t the worst of the results. About Abel’s lineup, its meaning will be revealed on Tuesday. , but [uma vantagem de] five points still holds. If you go to the final [da Libertadores]everything will be under control”, evaluated the UOL columnist.

Rodrigues agrees. “Palmeiras has reached ten games without defeat in the Brasileirão and a little point helps a lot. The difference can drop to five points, but it’s still a considerable advantage. with reserves. It will not be so easy to reduce that advantage. There are four games without a win, the team may be in a difficult moment, but today was expected.

In Rodrigues’ view, the ‘cascudo’ side of Verdão also reinforces the difficulty in approaching the leader of the Brasileirão. “The Palmeiras team does not give in and will seek the result until the end. They even had chances to turn the game around today. Palmeiras will have seven games at home, but the opponents will also have complicated games. Flamengo will probably have the Cup final do Brasil and is already in the Libertadores final. In other words, you will need to save in some games. Palmeiras still have games considered easy at home and have already gotten rid of their direct opponents. This is a positive side”, he concluded.

