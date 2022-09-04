Pantanal- After death, Tenório will eat the bread that the devil kneaded

Tenório will live the biggest drama of his life when he loses his son Roberto

tenorio (Murilo Benício) was never a flower to be smelled, especially with his companion Maria Bruaca. In the next chapters of “Pantanal”, the farmer will feel the force of the law of return and will experience the greatest drama of his life when he discovers that his son has died. At this point in the championship, the land grabber will be hosting the hired killer Solano (Rafa Sieg) in his house.

The boy was hired to kill the family members of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), as well as Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Maria Bruaca. After shooting José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) the jagunço will make Tenório excited, however, the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will take action and not let the Leôncio heir die.

Soon after being happy with the news involving the shooting of the rival’s son, Tenório goes to eat the bread that the devil kneaded, when he discovers that his heir Roberto was devoured by an anaconda. The farmer will not know, but it will be precisely the hired killer who will have caused the boy’s death, the two will have gone out together for a boat trip and the killer will let the young man fall into Rio and be devoured.

Maria Bruaca’s ex-husband will not be able to bear the pain of losing his heir and will agonize: “Come back to me”, the villain will plead. Not even found Roberto’s body will be, causing even more suffering for the family.