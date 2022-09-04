Paraná Electoral Court determines search and seizure at Sergio Moro’s house on suspicion of irregularities in campaign material | Elections 2022 in Paraná

The Electoral Justice carried out this Saturday (3) a search and seizure operation at the house of former minister and former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil), candidate for senator in Paraná, to collect campaign materials.

The decision of the Electoral Court meets the request of the Federation “Brasil da Esperança”, formed by PT/PCDOB/PV. The federation pointed out that Moro placed the name of the alternate senator in a size and proportion smaller than that required by electoral law.

The sentence, by auxiliary judge Melissa de Azevedo Olivas, of the Regional Electoral Court of Paraná, was given on Thursday night (2). She determined, in addition to the search and seizure, the regularization of the material under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 5,000.

Moro’s lawyer, Gustavo Guedes, said that the names of the substitutes are in accordance with the electoral law and that he will appeal the decision. The search took place at Moro’s house because it is the address indicated in the registration of the candidacy with the Electoral Justice. “The aggressive initiative and the sensationalism of the diligence required by the PT are repudiated,” he said.

On Twitter, Moro said the search and seizure operation was “abusive”. “The crime? Printing letters with the names of the surrogates supposedly smaller than their due,” she said. “Nothing comparable to the billions of reais stolen during the PT and Lula governments. They won’t intimidate me, but I repudiate the grotesque attempt to defame me and intimidate my family,” said the candidate.

The Electoral Justice Department of Paraná informed that the process is running in judicial secrecy and that, until the last update of this report, there was no more information about the case.

The Electoral Justice of Paraná also authorized the execution of search and seizure warrants in the committee of Paulo Martins, candidate for the Senate for the Liberal Party (PL).

Martins spoke on social media. He said that “at the request of the PT federation, the Electoral Justice seized part of my campaign material. The justification is that the names of the substitutes were not in the correct size. For the same reason, it determined the removal of links. There will be many battles, but let’s fight and win,” he wrote.

The Workers’ Party informed, in a note, that “the electoral legislation must be complied with. The candidates for the Senate in Paraná, Sérgio Moro and Paulo Martins, are not above the electoral rules, as well as any other candidate”.

“We reaffirm our commitment to democracy, with fair and clean elections. The Brazil Federation of Hope in Paraná – PT, PCdoB and PV remains vigilant in the fight against possible irregularities”, he highlighted.