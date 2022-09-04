“Passing the squeegee…”; Boca Rosa opens the game and reveals that he prefers affairs with women

The influencer still says that going out with men is difficult these days and that meeting women is more interesting

Increasingly free, former BBB and businesswoman Bianca Andrade is enjoying her moments alone after the separation of influencer and journalist, Fred, from Canal Desimpedidos. Admittedly bisexual, the businesswoman opened the game this Saturday morning (3), which is preferring women for her dates.

The kick-off was with an outburst on the brunette’s social networks about her love life. Loose, loose, but with responsibility, as now the influencer has a 1-year-old son with ex-partner Fred, little Cris. “I’m single, of course. But when I broke up, look, I could throw water because I was squeezing”, explained.

She continues and emphasizes that she is in a quieter phase. “Now it’s a rant, because many of you must go through this. When I broke up, I was going through the motions. Now, talking to some friends who recently broke up, we saw that there’s a phase that has a ride and then it goes down”.

But don’t give up! She ended by emphasizing that she may return to the mess at some point, but that for now she is very calm and selective with her dates. Lastly, she adds that she has a preference for getting involved with women. “I take them both, but the coolest dates, ‘dates’ are with girls. Even because man is difficult, right people?”he ended up joking.