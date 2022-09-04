Pat resents seeing Alfredo and Olivia together in Cara e Coragem | come around

When taking the children to be with their father, the stuntwoman comes face to face with Lou’s mother (Victoria Bohn) and realizes that she and her ex-husband are more than friends.
“When I arrived with Gui and Sossô, you were almost kissing. I don’t know, Alfredo. I still think it’s early, we have to call each other so we don’t mess up their little heads.”
“Gee, so many women in town and you went to get involved with someone I already knew. You know Olivia is Lou’s mother”, comments Pat resentfully.
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: chapters from September 5th to 10th
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) doesn’t understand Pat’s (Paolla Oliveira) behavior, and Olivia (Paula Braun) will explain herself to her — Photo: TV Globo
Alfredo doesn’t understand his ex-wife’s behavior, and Olivia approaches her trying to explain herself:
“Pat, I wanted to take the opportunity to say that I only got to know Alfredo better recently. You were already separated.”
Even stirred, Pat minimizes and assures that the ballerina doesn’t have to worry.
The scenes will air in this Monday’s chapter, 5/9, of Cara e Coragem.
05 set
Monday
Anita remembers when Clarice took her to get a tattoo just like hers. Regina tells Leonardo that she has already engineered a scheme to embezzle money from the SG. Marcela and Paulo intercept Moa and Armandinho’s car, who are filming a commercial. Bob uses Jessica to make Andrea jealous. Moa doesn’t let Rebeca take Chiquinho to Danilo’s house. Joca asks Lou to convince Olivia to give up her romance with Alfredo. Italo takes Leonardo to run near the place where Clarice’s body was found. Luana tells Clarice that Leonardo is the new vice president of SG and she has a change in her heartbeat. Anita tenses to see Martha waiting for her care.
