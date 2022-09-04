Pat resents seeing Alfredo and Olivia together in Cara e Coragem | come around

2 of 2 In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) doesn’t understand Pat’s (Paolla Oliveira) behavior, and Olivia (Paula Braun) will explain herself to her — Photo: TV Globo

In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) doesn’t understand Pat’s (Paolla Oliveira) behavior, and Olivia (Paula Braun) will explain herself to her — Photo: TV Globo