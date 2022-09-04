Paulo André invades Poze do Rodo stage in the middle of a packed show with Bielzin at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

Athlete and former BBB Paulo André invaded the stage of MC Poze do Rodo at Rock in Rio this Saturday (3), with MC Bielzin.

The carioca MC made a speech about overcoming at the end of his show and celebrated the fact that PA took the stage with him: “Anyone who knows our history knows that we go through a lot of troubles, and today look who’s here with us.”

See his ‘invasion’ in the video above.

1 of 2 Paulo André invades the stage of rapper Poze do Rodo at Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction Paulo André invades the stage of rapper Poze do Rodo at Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction

How was the Poze do Rodo concert with Bielzin?

Poze do Rodo’s show was a counterpoint to Alok’s presentation that took place at the same time on Palco Mundo.

While the DJ put on a set that looks like a graduation party track or an amusement park, Poze sings about the violence and fun of real-life Rio de Janeiro.

Poze is the most daring artist of the new generation of rap with authentic carioca language and connected with funk. While L7nnon and Xamã sing this Saturday on the Sunset Stage, he stayed on the smaller stage.

The space is much smaller than the Mundo Stage, and the show only lasted forty minutes. But the audience was packed with young fans, who were throwing a tide of cherry vape into the air.

His sound sometimes makes one think of a forbidden gospel, with odes to God, slurred melodies and the description of the violent daily life of Rio.

“Raise your hand up whoever has faith in Jesus Christ!”, asked Poze before singing about Porshe, Glock and pouch.

In “I Feel Blessed”, a song sung at the end of the show that had PA’s “invasion”, they sing about “taking two shots in the air” and “Praise the Lord”.

Bielzin is the leader of the song series “The Face of Crime”. The first and best-known track of the series was one of the most sung of the night.

But fans followed everything from Poze’s latest raps like “Metflix” to earlier funk snippets like “Tô flying high.”

Poze do Rodo sent a shout out to MC Meno K, a funk singer from Rio Grande do Sul who was shot in a nightclub on August 29, before singing his song “Camisa do Flamengo”.

At the end of the show, a crowd of fans of Bahian rapper Teto, who played the next show on the Supernova Stage, was unable to climb the stairs, meeting another crowd of Poze do Rodo fans.

A clear sign that this new generation is bigger than many people think.