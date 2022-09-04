Paulo André is reunited with Rodrigo Mussi and lets emotion speak louder: “Huge happiness”

Last Saturday (30), the athlete Paulo Andre moved the followers by showing his reunion with the former participant of the “Big Brother Brazil”, Rodrigo Mussi. The duo participated in the same edition, which was scheduled outside after the serious car accident that Rodrigo suffered in March of this year.

The reunion took place atRock City”, location created to hold the event of the Rock in Rio. In his Instagram stories, PA published a sequence of videos where he appeared next to Mussi: “The reunion. The video speaks for itself”, he wrote in the caption.

Looking quite moved, Paulo commented on the happiness of seeing him again: “Huge happiness to meet you again”, said the same in the caption while tagging the friend, who is returning to the routine of large events after recovering from the accident.

Rodrigo also commented that he wanted to talk to Paulo, but he “doesn’t stop” working. The sprinter took advantage of the night to enjoy the performances of Post Malone at the world stage and even took the stage during the funk singer MC Poze’s show.