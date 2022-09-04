PC GAMER up to BRL 5,000: an ideal computer for gaming

We choose the best set of components per dollar spent

Let’s make a set of machine recommendations for those who want to play on different budgets, trying to maximize the system’s performance within a certain value.

As far as possible we will give more than one indication, especially for consumers who already have a brand preference, such as Intel or AMD for the processor, or AMD, Nvidia or… ahm, Intel (?) for the video card.

Our recommendations will only include the machine’s components, leaving out elements such as peripherals, cabinet, monitor, among others. The reason is that budgets and needs vary so much for these products, and it’s impossible to track all that variability. Here we leave it to the consumer to decide on this criterion, or even for a possible future article.

Some elements will be repeated in all the recommendations, which include the use of two 8GB memories, something that we strongly recommend for a modern gaming machine, as well as an NVMe SSD, which we recommend for your life as a whole, you don’t even need be for a gaming PC.

Let’s separate the choices into different articles, to facilitate organization, with separation by different price levels:

With a more robust budget of five thousand reais, I wouldn’t change several of the R$4 thousand PC configurations, since in criteria such as processor we are already well. I would focus the entire R$ 1,000 increment for this level on just one component: the video card.

List of components (Intermediate PC):

– Intel Core i5-11400 – Purchase link (R$900) / AMD Ryzen 5 5500 – Purchase link (R$900)

– Motherboard H610 – Purchase link (R$500) / Motherboard B450 – Purchase link (R$580)

– 2x8GB DDR4 @3200MHz – Purchase link (2xR$ 199)

– Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 – Purchase link (R$2,600) / AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT – Purchase link (R$ 2,500)

– SSD M.2 NVMe 512GB – Purchase link (R$ 289)

– 550W power supply – Purchase link (R$ 420)

Total price: BRL 5,139 / 5,219

Both the Core i5-11400F and the Ryzen 5 5500 are great processors with six cores and 12 threads, a configuration that gives security in terms of longevity. At most I would keep an eye on the Ryzen 5 5600 as, depending on the price, it can pay off more for those who want especially high framerates. The same goes for the 11400F, which can give way to the 12400F if your focus is a competitive gaming machine and you want as many frames as possible on the screen.

The video card is where we basically put all the increment between R$ 4,000 and R$ 5,000, focusing on the possibility of graphics. That way we got the Radeon RX 6600 XT from AMD, and the GeForce RTX 3006 from Nvidia. Here we talk about cards capable of running 1080p without difficulties, and even facing a 1440p with a good level of quality.

These are our recommendations for the market right now. Keep an eye out for price changes between the time of our research and the time you are viewing this article. To lend a hand, we have two solutions: 1) it is our tool, ECONOMIZE with ADRENALINE, which has a price comparator and automatic coupon search, and 2) below we will put a search chart for processors and video cards with the evolution of prices recently, both of video cards and processors. Once again we thank Edno Silva for the excellent work on PC Build Wizard (@pcbuildwizard), responsible for the database that serves as a source for this graph. It monitors the market daily, and below we show the cheapest card price with a given graphics chip, using the three major online retailers (KaBuM!, Pichau and Terabyte).