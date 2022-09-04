Pedro receives game ball after hat-trick against Vélez Sarsfield

Initially, Flamengo striker was banned from taking work objects home

After scoring three goals in Flamengo’s 4-0 victory against Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), last Wednesday (31), striker Pedro has one more reason to celebrate: finally taking the ball home. Initially, the striker was banned by the Buenos Aires team. However, this Saturday (03), Fla TV released images in which the 25-year-old athlete appears with the work object.

In addition to the ball, Pedro also won signatures from his teammates on the object. With the three goals scored in the last midweek, the striker isolated himself even more in the competition’s top scorer, with 11 goals. Then appear Rony and Rafael Navarro, both from Palmeiras, and Janson, from Vélez Sarsfield.

Earn money with Mengão wins

Alongside Gabigol, in 2021, and Zico, in 1981, Pedro is the Flamengo player with the most goals in the same edition of Libertadores. In the entire 2022 season, there are 23 balls in the net. In Mais Querido for two years, Pedro has scored 64 goals and has played 149 games for Fla. In all, there are six titles: two Campeonato Cariocas, two Supercopas do Brasil, a Recopa and a Brasileirão.

With Pedro probably on the bench, Flamengo faces Ceará, this Sunday (04), at 11 am (Brasília time), for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Maracanã. The shirt number 21 must be a reserve, as the coach Dorival Júnior has used one team in the running points tournament and another in the knockout stages. Rubro-Negro entered the weekend in second place, with 43 points, seven behind leader Palmeiras.

On the other hand, Pedro should be a starter in the semi-final return match against Vélez Sarsfield, next Wednesday (07), at 21:30 (Brasília time). As they won 4-0 in the first leg, the trend is for Flamengo to confirm their spot in the decision, to face Palmeiras or Athletico-PR.