Pedro’s relatives surprise candy sellers with shirt and ticket – 09/04/2022

The young Marisol and Rael had a special chapter in their routines as candy sellers at a traffic light in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood, in the West Zone (RJ). A joke with customers about the common passion for Flamengo yielded unforgettable gifts for the duo.

It all happened when they talked to two women who were dressed in red-black shirts, and Rael talked about his love for Fla and his desire to have a club shirt. What he didn’t expect is that one of them was simply the mother of striker Pedro, the team’s highlight of the season and quoted to go to the Qatar World Cup.

Rael and Marisol not only won shirts signed by the player but also tickets for this Sunday’s match (4), against Ceará, at 11 am, at Maracanã (RJ), for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

On his Instagram, Rael told how it all happened: “Earlier today at the light, working, I saw two girls on a motorcycle, both dressed as Mengão. I asked if any of them could get me a Mengão blouse when I passed by again. I said my name, said I always worked there and said goodbye. And at the end of the afternoon they came back there again with an autographed cloak for me [risos]. In short: the girl was Pedro’s mother, Mengão’s striker”, she said, complementing:

“Thank you so much to Mary [mãe do Pedro] and Thaisa [irmã do Pedro], and especially to Peter. Much success, good health and much peace. We’re together, beast.”