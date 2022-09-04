Pelotas has a confirmed case of monkey pox | General

In August, health teams received training to identify and deal with cases of monkeypox. (Photo: Rodrigo Chagas – Ascom)

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of pellets confirmed this Saturday morning (3) the identification of the first case of monkey pox (monkeypox) in the city. The patient is an 18-year-old woman who was diagnosed with the disease after seeking care at a Basic Health Unit (BHU) and having performed a collection for testing. She is in isolation, as are people who have had contact.

In recent weeks, the municipality has been monitoring people with suspected symptoms of the disease. To date, 24 of these cases have tested negative and this woman was the only one to have tested positive for monkeypox.

Considered a public health emergency of international importance by the World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox was confirmed by the State Health Department (SES) to be transmitted in the community in Rio Grande do Sul.

In Pelotas, the city government says it has been preparing the health network since July to identify people with symptoms of monkeypox, with the measures being discussed with the 3 Regional Health Coordination (CRS) and members of the Committee to Combat the disease. Training was carried out with Primary Care teams, private health care establishments and university outpatient clinics.

The guidance of the Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality for those who present suspicious symptoms to remain in isolation and contact the health unit closest to their location.

What is monkeypox or monkeypox?

a viral zoological disease with smallpox-like symptoms. Despite the name, it has nothing to do with monkeys.

How transmitted?

Through contact with infected animals or humans and with human bodily material that contains the virus.

What is the incubation time of the virus?

The WHO indicates that the monkeypox virus incubates in the body for an average of six to 16 days. The period, however, can be extended up to 21 days.

How to prevent contagion?

The most efficient measures recommended by experts are distancing, wearing masks in shared environments and frequent hand hygiene.

Intellectual property of Jornal Dirio Popular