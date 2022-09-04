Petro’s radical shift in Colombia

Next Wednesday (7), the new president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, completes one month of his mandate.

The first leftist in history to lead the Colombian Executive, the former guerrilla did not adopt the strategy of being cautious in his first steps: in the first weeks of his administration, he presented several extremely progressive proposals and made nods to the leftist totalitarian governments of America. Latin.

Check out some of the main points of this shift in Colombia’s domestic and foreign policy:

Abortion

On August 22, Colombia left the Declaration of the Geneva Consensus, an international alliance against abortion to which Brazil is a part. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs argued that the new administration “recognises, respects and protects the sexual and reproductive rights and sexual and reproductive health of women and girls”.

In Colombia, abortion is legal until the 24th week of pregnancy, pursuant to a February this year decision by the Constitutional Court. At the time, when he was still a senator, Petro signaled that he was against any restrictions on abortion.

“It is not possible to criminalize a woman for having an abortion, leading her to death in clandestine abortion. Don’t kill any more women. May they have power and decision-making capacity without the threat of arrest or death,” he wrote on Twitter.

drugs

Two days before Petro’s inauguration, Senator Gustavo Bolívar, close to the new president, introduced a bill to the Colombian Congress to legalize the recreational use of marijuana (medical use is already legal in the country). The president himself has been repeating in his speeches that “the war on drugs has failed”.

A few days after the presentation of that bill, Bolívar said that the ruling Pacto Histórico coalition is considering next proposing the legalization of cocaine production and consumption in the country. “Drug trafficking is growing despite the money we invest to fight it and the thousands of deaths we suffer,” he claimed.

In an interview with CNN, Bolívar cited the ideas of a network of state-regulated dispensaries where the cocaine could be sold under medical prescription and through regional agreements with other drug-producing countries.

Petro also proposed to the United States that traffickers who cooperate with the state and do not reoffend should not be extradited to American territory, even if they are requested on drug trafficking charges.

Another proposal is to give priority to manual eradication and voluntary replacement of coca crops in actions with communities to combat drugs.

Taxes

A tax reform bill presented to Congress by the Petro government establishes tax increase for higher income people and for the export of oil, coal and gold and expansion of the so-called carbon tax.

Preaching the need for a transition in the Colombian energy matrix, Petro’s government plan contained the goal of not granting new licenses for the exploration of hydrocarbons and a policy of compensation so that coal and oil reserves are not explored.

Entrepreneurs in the Colombian energy sector and experts believe that these targets could cause great damage to public accounts and the country’s economy in the coming years.

Foreign policy

Petro has sought an approximation with the dictatorships Of region. In Cuba, the Colombian government announced that it will resume negotiations for a peace agreement with the guerrilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN), talks that were being held in Havana, where the main guerrilla leaders are still based, but which were interrupted during the administration of predecessor Iván Duque.

Colombia has resumed diplomatic relations with the Venezuelan dictatorship, which had been broken for three and a half years, and Petro is due to meet with dictator Nicolás Maduro in October.

As for Nicaragua, the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided not to send a representative to a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) on August 12, at which a resolution would be voted on condemning the regime of dictator Daniel Ortega for repressing different sectors of Nicaraguan society.

TV station Caracol revealed that this absence, which was initially understood as a lapse resulting from the changes of ambassadors in the early days of the Petro administration, was actually a planned act, which was proved by the attitude of the Colombian government of not supporting the resolution even later.