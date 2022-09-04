Phil Spencer informed Jim Ryan in January that Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation

At a time when the UK competition authority decided to deepen the investigation into the deal between Activision and Microsoft, Phil Spencer has already left a message about not taking games from communities and keeping popular series on other companies’ platforms.

Now we have TheVerge moving forward that in January 2022, Phil Spencer sent a letter written to Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, to assure that Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation for many years to come, long after the current agreement is in place with Actvision.

This seems to be one of the biggest issues related to the approval of the deal by the competition authorities, which motivated Spencer to act already at the beginning of the current year.

He himself confirmed to TheVerge that he sent a letter from CEO to CEO in which he talks about an offer that goes far beyond what is done in the industry. Microsoft Gaming assures that Call of Duty will continue on PlayStation after the current contract ends and with equal functionality and content.

The current deal seems to indicate that until 2024 the series is confirmed on PlayStation, but now we learn that Spencer will keep the series within reach of more consumers.