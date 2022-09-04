Photo of an elderly woman who was putting sunscreen on her face, but not on her neck, goes viral – 09/03/2022

The image of a 92-year-old woman’s neck went viral on the internet this week. The visible difference between the skin of the face and neck of the elderly woman, who has applied sunscreen only on her face for more than 40 years, is surprising.

Despite its success, the photograph is not recent and is part of an October 2021 article published in the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

In the brief caption to the photo, the authors say that the woman’s clinical examination “reveals a marked difference in sun damage between the cheek and neck.” The study evaluates prevention of skin cancer, which, according to the researchers, has aging as a discreet and potent inducer.

According to the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology), the secret of protection against radiation lies in the daily use of sunscreen since childhood, including on cloudy days and with indirect light, such as exposure to the sun through a glass or window, and in the amount of product application.

The recommended SPF (sun protection factor) is above 30, in addition to wearing a cap and shirts with UV (ultraviolet) protection. It is also recommended to avoid sun exposure from 10 am to 4 pm. If possible, exercise outdoors early in the morning or later in the afternoon. Another key point is self-examination: keep an eye out for suspicious moles or spots. If necessary, see a dermatologist for help.

The signs of skin cancer

To understand the symptoms of the disease, it is necessary to divide it into three types:

It is the most prevalent type among skin cancers and presents as nodules (or lumps) on the skin, with a wrinkled appearance. Sometimes the lesions can resemble other conditions, such as eczema or psoriasis.

This type of cancer appears as sores, ulcers that do not heal over time, and may bleed. They tend to appear in areas of greater exposure to the sun.

It is the least common but most serious of the three. Manifestation is a brownish or black spot or mole that changes color, shape, or size and can cause bleeding. For this, there is the ABCED rule:

Methodology based on the letters of the alphabet helps to identify suspicious skin lesions Image: Publicity/Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD)

– The asymmetry: the more asymmetrical a spot or mole is, the greater the risk of cancer;

– B of edges: jagged edges are also danger signs;

– color C: moles with more than one color and with black tones can be melanoma;

– Diameter D: lesions larger than 5 millimeters deserve more attention;

– And evolution: changes in the color, size or shape of a lesion or mole should be investigated.

*With information from an article published on 12/09/21