Pigeons: the surprising intelligence of war heroes treated as urban plague

  • Steve Portugal
  • The Conversation*

A group of pigeons over a telephone booth in London

Credit, Getty Images

If you ask someone why a particular animal is their favorite, the person will likely talk about the amazing things the creature is capable of, mention its interesting features or appearance.

Few people would cite, however, the pigeon as their favorite animal.

Many consider these birds to be pests rather than wildlife.

People’s total disdain for pigeons breaks my heart. If you sit in a park at lunchtime, anywhere in the world, you are almost certain to witness people crucifying pigeons.

