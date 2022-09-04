Pix becomes a threat to the card machines market – 09/03/2022 – News

It is not uncommon for an industry to be turned inside out by a technological innovation. In the payment machines sector, the turnaround came all at once with Pix, the Central Bank’s payment system. The view of experts is that Pix should eliminate the need for the “middleman” between the payer and the receiver. And this calls into question the very future of the means of payment sector. Companies will therefore have to add more services to merchants – such as account and inventory management software – to remain relevant to customers.

“Companies will earn for the service provided, and no longer for the transaction”, says Edson Santos, one of the greatest experts in the means of payment sector in Brazil. According to him, companies like Stone, which in 2020 bought the technology company Linx, already eyeing this change, are better positioned for the new phase. Resisting this change, he said, could mean the end of the road for these businesses. According to a recent survey by Instituto Propague, Cielo remains the market leader, closely followed by Rede, from Itaú Unibanco. Then come Getnet (from Santander), Stone, Vero and PagSeguro.

Although the arrival of Pix has shaken up the market, industry leaders have not shown much change. One of the reasons, according to Santos, is because Pix still faces some challenges in retail, and the machine remains important for the establishment to receive payments by card. “Pix still hasn’t caught on enough (in retail). And everyone expects the other to do it first”, says Santos.

One of the few changes so far is the offer of Pix functionality in the machine, allowing the shopkeeper to generate a QR-Code for the transfer. “This is an attempt to keep the machine alive”, comments the specialist.

The experience of those who use Pix directly in commerce also needs to improve. Today, when the merchant accepts Pix, the customer uses the establishment’s key to make the payment – showing the screen with the transaction to the attendant or sending the receipt via WhatsApp.

However, there are already startups working to make this experience more fluid, to help with the adoption of Pix by the commerce with the use of software that allows the acceptance of the payment method by the cashier directly, that is, with confirmation of the immediate transfer.

Other companies are starting to offer Pix in installments (a way of giving credit to the customer), which may replace the credit card – this option is already growing in acceptance, especially in e-commerce. Today, this modality has already reached the volume of payment by boleto, a form of payment that was a “pain” for online retailers, since the dropout between making the purchase and actual payment was high.

A specialist in the financial market, Boanerges Freitas highlights that Pix has changed the pieces of the sector’s game, but the acquirers resist changing and innovating. “Of course they will have a loss of revenue when leaving the card for Pix, but it is better to have this loss and keep the customer”, says the specialist, remembering that for years they have been warning their customers of this need for diversification of services.

“The company will have more knowledge about the retailer, being his means of payment, and will be able, with this, to retain him through other services and monetize the business”, he comments.

Leaving the comfort zone

Rede, Itaú Unibanco’s acquirer, says it is attentive to changes in market rules. Director of the company, Angelo Russomano says that the company is focusing on the development of new features, some of them involving Pix.

According to the executive, one point that the Chain has been looking at closely is helping retailers to digitize, which includes front-of-the-box automation, including to integrate payment via Pix. “This is the biggest demand from retailers. If Pix is ​​better for establishments, we have to invest”, says Russomano, who has been working in the means of payment market for 30 years.

