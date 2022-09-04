PL and Bolsonaro campaign marketers cornered son Carluxo

Carlos Bolsonaro is responsible only for the profiles of the occupant of the Planalto Palace on social networks.

247 – the journalist Guilherme Amado informs in Metrópoles that Carlos Bolsonaro is isolated in the campaign for his father’s reelection.

“The PL and the marketers who work on Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign have isolated Carlos Bolsonaro in such a way that currently the councilor is only responsible for his father’s profiles on social networks”, he highlights.

The main functions in the advertising area of ​​the campaign were attributed to Sérgio Lima, who coordinates the digital campaign material for supporters and allies; Duda Lima, who leads the campaign on radio and TV, and Fabio Wajngarten, responsible for relations with the press and Bolsonaro’s presence at media events.

