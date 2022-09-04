Plane collides with motorcycle during landing and leaves one dead at Guinea airport

Portuguese airline TAP paid its condolences to the victim’s family and said it was collaborating with local authorities ‘so that the circumstances of the tragedy are elucidated’

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

A plane of the Portuguese airline TAP collided with a motorcycle crossing the runway on Friday, 2, during landing at the airport in guinea. The driver of the land vehicle succumbed to his injuries and died. The company paid its condolences to the victim’s family and indicated that it is collaborating with local authorities “to clarify the circumstances” of the tragedy. According to information provided by the airline, the motorcycle was crossing the runway when the aircraft arrived. In a statement, she added that all safety procedures had been complied with on the flight. “Still, it was not possible to avoid the accident”, indicated TAP, which complemented the information, guaranteeing that all passengers and crew “are fine”. Flight number TP 1492 left Lisbon at 8:14 pm local time (4:14 pm Brasília time), this Friday, and landed in Guinea four hours and 20 minutes later.

*With information from EFE