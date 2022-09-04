Plane collides with motorcycle during landing and leaves one dead at Guinea airport

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Plane collides with motorcycle during landing and leaves one dead at Guinea airport 0 Views

Portuguese airline TAP paid its condolences to the victim’s family and said it was collaborating with local authorities ‘so that the circumstances of the tragedy are elucidated’

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFPplane crashes into motorcycle
TAP airline paid company offered condolences to the victim’s family

A plane of the Portuguese airline TAP collided with a motorcycle crossing the runway on Friday, 2, during landing at the airport in guinea. The driver of the land vehicle succumbed to his injuries and died. The company paid its condolences to the victim’s family and indicated that it is collaborating with local authorities “to clarify the circumstances” of the tragedy. According to information provided by the airline, the motorcycle was crossing the runway when the aircraft arrived. In a statement, she added that all safety procedures had been complied with on the flight. “Still, it was not possible to avoid the accident”, indicated TAP, which complemented the information, guaranteeing that all passengers and crew “are fine”. Flight number TP 1492 left Lisbon at 8:14 pm local time (4:14 pm Brasília time), this Friday, and landed in Guinea four hours and 20 minutes later.

plane crashes into motorcycle (1)

Motorbike was crossing the road when the collision happened │Reproduction/site/AirLive/Jornal da Tarde

*With information from EFE

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Francis at the beatification of John Paul I: He transmitted the goodness of the Lord

“With his smile, Pope Luciani managed to convey the goodness of the Lord. It is …

Plane collides with motorcycle during landing and leaves one dead at Guinea airport

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Plane collides with motorcycle during landing and leaves one dead at Guinea airport 0 Views

Portuguese airline TAP paid its condolences to the victim’s family and said it was collaborating with local authorities ‘so that the circumstances of the tragedy are elucidated’

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFPplane crashes into motorcycle
TAP airline paid company offered condolences to the victim’s family

A plane of the Portuguese airline TAP collided with a motorcycle crossing the runway on Friday, 2, during landing at the airport in guinea. The driver of the land vehicle succumbed to his injuries and died. The company paid its condolences to the victim’s family and indicated that it is collaborating with local authorities “to clarify the circumstances” of the tragedy. According to information provided by the airline, the motorcycle was crossing the runway when the aircraft arrived. In a statement, she added that all safety procedures had been complied with on the flight. “Still, it was not possible to avoid the accident”, indicated TAP, which complemented the information, guaranteeing that all passengers and crew “are fine”. Flight number TP 1492 left Lisbon at 8:14 pm local time (4:14 pm Brasília time), this Friday, and landed in Guinea four hours and 20 minutes later.

plane crashes into motorcycle (1)

Motorbike was crossing the road when the collision happened │Reproduction/site/AirLive/Jornal da Tarde

*With information from EFE

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Francis at the beatification of John Paul I: He transmitted the goodness of the Lord

“With his smile, Pope Luciani managed to convey the goodness of the Lord. It is …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved