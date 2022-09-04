Police investigate cases of dogs with suspected poisoning after consuming snacks in Goiás | Goiás

Civil Police investigate cases of dogs with suspected poisoning after consuming snacks with suspected contamination in Goiás. According to delegate Simelli Lemes, the cases already reported and possible new cases will be investigated by the Consumer Police.

“Tutors who have a similar situation can schedule an appointment at the police station that will be included in the same investigation, regarding this consumption relationship of this snack for sale”, he said.

In a note published on the company’s website, the manufacturer Bassar Pet Food reported that it has stopped the production of its products until “the suspicions of contamination of pets involving batches of its products are fully clarified”. (see full note at the end of the report).

Bassar also stressed that it is hiring a specialized company to carry out a detailed inspection of all production processes and its machinery. In addition, he also highlighted that the company is collecting the batches of two food lines in a preventive way.

Simelli explains that, so far, two cases of intoxication have been known in Goiás so far, only one of which has been registered. The record was made on Friday (2) and refers to the case of the puppy Teodoro, who belongs to the tutor Arthur Guerra Garcia.

He explained that after consuming the treat on August 12, his two animals began to feel sick. Hours after eating the snack, the dog Maitê started vomiting and, the next day, it was Teodoro’s turn, who ended up feeling weaker.

Arthur explains that the animal woke up weak, with intense thirst and difficulty walking. After carrying out laboratory tests, an acute renal failure was diagnosed in the dog.

“He is extremely weak, but we believe that everything will be ok and that he will go back to being the puppy he always was”, said Arthur.

The animal remains hospitalized and has kidney damage. As for the other case reported by the delegate, details about the animal’s health were not explained.

To date, the products with suspected toxic substances are Every Day liver flavor (lot 3554) and Dental Care (lot 3467). On Friday (2), the Ministry of Agriculture interdicted a factory of the Bassar company and ordered the national recall of all batches of products due to the suspicion of contamination.

Symptoms of intoxication

Veterinary doctor Moara Gomes Lopes explains that the main symptoms that indicate acute intoxication are:

vomiting;

Excessive salivation;

Motor incoordination;

Diarrhea;

As for more chronic intoxications, when the animal ingests small portions over days, she explains that they may also have a lack of appetite and behavioral changes.

She also points out that the symptoms will depend on the toxicity and amount of the substance ingested, which can lead to kidney failure – as in the case of Teodoro – and liver failure, pancreatitis and even sudden death.

Bassar factory note in full

“Bassar Pet Food informs that it has interrupted the production of its factory until the suspicions of contamination of pets involving batches of its products are fully clarified. The company is also hiring a specialized company to carry out a detailed inspection of all production processes and of machinery at its factory in São Paulo.

As a preventive measure, the company was already collecting the batches of two food lines, but will now proceed with the collection of all the company’s products nationally, as determined by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply.

Bassar clarifies that it has not yet had access to the report produced by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, but has been fully collaborating with the authorities since the beginning of the reports on the cases. The company sent product samples to national reference institutes to certify the safety and compliance of its products under investigation.

In addition, it called on all its suppliers to track the inputs used to rule out the possibility of any type of contamination.

The company stands in solidarity with all pet owners – our consumers and the reason our company exists. We are most interested in clarifying the case. Therefore, the company has been taking all measures to investigate the facts. Consumers can ask questions by emailing [email protected]”

