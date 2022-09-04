Post Malone wears Flamengo shirt before concert at Rock in Rio

One of the greats of Rock in Rio wore a customized Flamengo shirt this Saturday (3). Rapper and musician Post Malone was photographed wearing the robe backstage at the music festival taking place this weekend.

The red-black shirt had the number 10 on the back and the name of the 27-year-old American artist, who is actually called Richard Post. According to the UOL portal, Malone arrived at Rock in Rio wearing the Flamengo shirt.

Post Malone, 27, was born in Syracuse, New York. Considered one of the most successful artists today, he is the main attraction of the second day of Rock in Rio 2022. This Saturday, Alok, Jason Derulo and Marshmello also perform on the main stage.

International stars often wear the Flamengo shirt

Post Malone is not the first and certainly will not be the last international artist to wear Flamengo’s shirt while in Brazil. Madonna was perhaps the biggest star to wear the mantle. Also on the list are Ozzy Osbourne, Snoop Doggy, Vin Diesel, wrestler Ronda Rousey, among others.

