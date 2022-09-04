Post Malone wears Flamengo’s shirt before the show at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

the rapper Post Malone wore the Flamengo shirt before going up to the Mundo Stage to close the second night of Rock in Rio 2022 this Saturday (3).

The artist’s record with the shirt of the most popular club in Brazil was posted on the singer’s record label profile on social networks. The shirt had the number 10 and the rapper’s name on it.

On Friday, the first day of the festival, Post Malone saw the show of the band Iron Maden wearing a shirt from the Brazilian National Team.

This Saturday, some fans took advantage of the photo post to joke predicting a partnership between Malone and the striker Gabi, who recently made trap recordings. “Coming Post Malone feat. Lil Gabi,” posted one Twitter user.

In Cidade do Rock, patrons who had already chosen to arrive at the venue with the Flamengo shirt celebrated.

“Gratitude and happy for the coincidence of him identifying himself,” said João Pedro Santos, an 18-year-old student who is a fan of the musician.

