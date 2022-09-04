Prime Video suspends ratings for The Rings of Power after criticism

Amazon Prime Video has suspended reviews of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series on the streaming app. The measure comes after the first two episodes of the production received negative reviews – while the specialized critics approved the new series.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the reviews are off the air for 72 hours to “weed out the trolls” and ensure that the reviews for the series, based on JRR Tolkien’s books, are legitimate.

A day after the premiere of the two episodes, the series’ average viewership score on Rotten Tomatoes is 37% “rotten tomatoes”. Expert critics, however, rate Amazon’s production positively, with an average of 83%.

On the web, netizens have been criticizing the production for the fact that a woman is the protagonist and has a dark elf. “They wanted to involve such important work with current politics and they succeeded,” said one. “No one has a problem with seeing black people in movies, series or stories… but this story has already been written and it shouldn’t have been tarnished”, shot a second.