Prominent Serie A player reveals reason why it didn’t work out at Botafogo

Strength and Botafogo face each other this Sunday, the 4th, at 4 pm, at Castelão, in a duel valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian championship. The two teams fight to distance themselves from the G4, but they live different phases.

O Strength is on the rise, while the Botafogo lives with great pressure on account of results. One of the main characters of this confrontation is Thiago Gallardo. That’s because he had a lightning pass through the Glorious.

After standing out for Carioca Championship with the shirt of bangu, Thiago Galhardo was hired by Botafogo, but ended up not reaching expectations and stayed only seven months at the club. In an interview with the portal “ge.globo”, he explained what hindered him.

“I was a boy. First big club. Boy with no base who ended up having a little fascination with fame, money. I ended up not taking advantage of the opportunity the way I should”, he revealed. Thiago Galhardowho completed:

“I think that was a great learning experience to later manage it very well within my career, in my head, for other clubs. So, no regrets. A lot of learning. Everything has to happen at the right time. Those seven months were wonderful, intense. I learned a lot, I have wonderful friends from that time”.