PVC journalist designs Vasco’s SAF

Vasco recently saw a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’. That’s because the team from Rio agreed to transform the Club into the newest Brazilian SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) and is now awaiting the injection of R$ 700 million so that the team can try to reverse the current scenario.

However, with the arrival of this money and such investment, some ‘dangers’ come along, and commentator Paulo Vinícius Coelho, the PVC, already warns the Club about a complicated future. PVC believes, yes, that Vasco will return to compete for the biggest titles from next year, but it has already registered its concerns.

“Atletico Madrid broke, went to the second division and came back. Sevilla broke and came back… SAF is not about getting away with anything and throwing anything under the rug. counselors go to club meetings like they go to condominium meetings to discuss parking spaces”, warns PVC, in participation in the “BarbaCast” podcast.

In a more optimistic tone, which ‘alleviates’ the concerns of the Cruz-Maltino fan, PVC says: “Vasco’s SAF will invest more. Vasco will not be the giant team fighting for all titles next year, but it will be a team that will fight for titles again in 2023, 2024, 2025… at some point that will happen. The second point is to create a new source of revenue.

While this reality does not materialize, Vasco continues in the fight for access to the Série A of the Brasileirão, and the next appointment is Brusque, this Saturday (3), at 16:30. The team from Rio needs a victory to have a little ‘peace’ in the competition.