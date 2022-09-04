Quina: contest 5941 accumulates and prize is R$ 7 million; money that buys Ferrari, Porsche and Lamborghini

São José dos Campos-SP, September 3, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – Quina’s contest 5941, on Saturday night (3), accumulated and the estimated prize is now BRL 7 million. That’s enough for a Ferrari, a Porsche and a Lamborghini.

Continues after advertising





In addition, it has BRL 5,732,327.19 accumulated for the next contest and BRL 2,904,126 for the next final five draw. That is, four contests from now.

At the moment, Quina has daily draws, from Monday to Saturday, always starting at 8 pm, at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. It’s the diarysp will talk a little more about it.

Continues after advertising





Check Quina’s winning numbers

Below, see the five dozen drawn in this Saturday contest. Below, see the list of other winners in the other award tiers:

Continues after advertising





10-12-48-54-65

5 hits

There were no winners

4 hits

86 winning bets, R$ 5,885.26

3 hits

6,805 winning bets, BRL 70.83

2 hits

172,389 winning bets, BRL 2.79

In this raffle, BRL 11,119,510 in total. So, 43.35% of the value is always destined for bettors, when there is a winner. However, the rest is distributed among previously defined entities. And there is also the commission of the owners of lottery houses.

How to follow the result of Quina

Anyone who wants to follow the Quina draw in real time can visit Caixa’s official YouTube website. In addition, you can watch it later too, as the video is recorded on the site. The TV Network! also broadcasts the contests live.

But it is also possible to follow the results calmly on Caixa’s official website, in the lottery tab. Results are normally available about an hour after the Quina draw.

According to the regulations, Quina has 80 numbers, where the winner is whoever hits five dozen. However, whoever hits two to five numbers also earns a value, albeit much lower.

In addition, it is possible to choose between five and 15 numbers to play in Quina. However, the greater the number of numbers, the greater the value of the game.

Therefore, people often make the so-called pools, when they prorate the value of the bet to try later to divide an eventual prize. And Quina is one of the most difficult lotteries to win.

How to receive the Quina award

Currently, the Quina winner can receive the amount directly at a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. However, you must bring the original winning ticket in order to receive it. In addition, it is mandatory to present the original documents with photos and the CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) number.

Another possibility is to receive the Quina prize at a lottery agency. However, this is only valid if the money is, at most, BRL 1,332.78. And you also need the original ticket and photo documents.