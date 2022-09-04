Racionais honor Marielle and other blacks murdered in historic concert at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

The group honored murdered black people by playing the song “Negro Drama” (look above). Images of Marielle Franco, Agatha, Moïse, Moa do Katendê, João Pedro, Cláudia, Kathlen, Durval and other dead Brazilians appeared on the screen (click on the links to remember the stories of each one).

At the end of the song, the audience made a chorus against President Jair Bolsonaro.

1 of 5 Mano Brown, from Racionais MC’s, performs in the rain during Rock in Rio — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Mano Brown, from Racionais MC’s, performs in the rain during Rock in Rio — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

The most important group in Brazilian music of the last 30 years had never played at Rock in Rio. On a day dominated by rap, they headlined the secondary stage, Sunset.

In the audience were musicians like Karol Conká and MC Hariel, who sang earlier in the same place. The show ended in light rain.

The stage had two large stairs at the back, as if it were a São Paulo train station. Extra friends, especially a clown and a person on a motorcycle at the end, gave the show a theatrical aspect.

Another scenic element was a giant inflatable joint with the band’s name on it that was thrown to the public and then popped. Not that Mano Brown needs more than a microphone.

Racionais MC’s launch inflatable joint for Rock in Rio audience

KL Jay played almost as a single track the repertoire dominated by the album “Nothing like a day after another day” (2002), with only “Chapter 3, verse 4” of “Surviving in Hell” (1997), one of the most celebrated of the night.

“Jesus cried” and the two “Vida loka” were sung from start to finish by many people in the audience – even with an audience apparently full of people younger than the group created in 1988.

But the big moment was “Negro drama”, with the photos in the background encouraging the audience to sing even more with Brown and Edi Rock. Images of:

Marielle Franco : councilor executed in Rio in 2018; shooters are arrested, but the masterminds are still not found, 4 years later;

: councilor executed in Rio in 2018; shooters are arrested, but the masterminds are still not found, 4 years later; Durval Teófilo : killed by a neighbor at the door of the condominium, in São Gonçalo; the shooter claims he mistook him for a thief;

: killed by a neighbor at the door of the condominium, in São Gonçalo; the shooter claims he mistook him for a thief; Agatha Vitoria Sales Félix : 8-year-old girl shot inside a van, on her way home with her mother in Complexo do Alemão, in 2019;

: 8-year-old girl shot inside a van, on her way home with her mother in Complexo do Alemão, in 2019; Moise Kabagambe : Congolese clubbed to death by men at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, in January of this year;

: Congolese clubbed to death by men at a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, in January of this year; Claudia da Silva Ferreira : service assistant hit by a stray bullet in Madureira, then placed by police officers in the trunk of the vehicle to be rescued, but ended up falling on the asphalt and dragged for about 250 meters. Case was in 2014;

: service assistant hit by a stray bullet in Madureira, then placed by police officers in the trunk of the vehicle to be rescued, but ended up falling on the asphalt and dragged for about 250 meters. Case was in 2014; Joao Pedro Mattos Pinto : 14-year-old shot during an operation at Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, in 2020;

: 14-year-old shot during an operation at Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo, in 2020; Katendê Moa : capoeira master Romualdo Rosário da Costa, murdered in a political-party argument; he was against the then candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, now a candidate for reelection, and the assassin was in favor;

: capoeira master Romualdo Rosário da Costa, murdered in a political-party argument; he was against the then candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, now a candidate for reelection, and the assassin was in favor; Genivaldo de Jesus Santos: at the age of 38, killed in an approach by federal highway police in Umbaúba, in the south of the state of Sergipe. He was asphyxiated after being placed inside a trunk filled with white smoke;

at the age of 38, killed in an approach by federal highway police in Umbaúba, in the south of the state of Sergipe. He was asphyxiated after being placed inside a trunk filled with white smoke; Luana Barbosa dos Reis : killed after being beaten, according to witnesses, by military police in Ribeirão Preto, in 2016.

: killed after being beaten, according to witnesses, by military police in Ribeirão Preto, in 2016. Kathlen Romeo: 3 months pregnant, she was killed with a rifle shot in the chest by a Rio de Janeiro military police officer at age 24, in 2021.

