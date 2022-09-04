Racionais MC’s perform a historic show at the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio



Mano Brown performs for the first time at Rock in Rio – Reproduction

Published 09/04/2022 09:00

Rio – Racionais MC’s played a historic show on the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio, on Saturday night. This was the first time the rappers had performed at the festival in more than 30 years of career.

During the performance of the song “Negro Drama”, the group paid tribute to murdered black people and showed images of Marielle Franco, Agatha, Moïse, Moa do Katendê, João Pedro, Cláudia, Kathlen, Durval and other Brazilians on the screen. At the end of the song, the audience sang a chorus of “Fora, Bolsonaro”.

Mano Brown and his companions were the main attraction of the Sunset Stage, on a Saturday dominated by rap. MC Hariel, who performed on the same stage earlier, stayed there to enjoy the Racionais concert.