Racionais put on a memorable show, but Rock in Rio ignores their potential

The Racionais show at Rock in Rio 2022 was worthy of a plaque. But unfortunately, the festival did not see the group’s potential. With everything to play at the Mundo Stage, the main event, he played at Sunset, the second in the line of size and relevance.

It was a missed opportunity for the festival, as Racionais presented itself as a spectacle. From the moment of entry, they showed how the public could expect a creative and different presentation: by showing the image of a subway on the screen, the members of the group made a montage to look like they arrived on the train, causing a very curious visual effect.

During the show, the group continued with a 360 degree show: in addition to the music, the screens, objects and people talked to each other to deliver a complete presentation in meaning and opportunities.

excited audience

A proof that the Racionais could have performed on the Mundo Stage was the public’s response. The Sunset area is relatively smaller than the one destined for the world stage, and it was quite crowded – visually, the biggest audience of the day for the stage. Add that to the crowd that refuses to leave the world to watch the headline, and we have a sizable crowd.

In addition, Racionais’ music was louder than the previous ones, encouraging the audience a lot – who didn’t leave even with the light rain that constantly fell.

Important messages and protests

It is not new that Racionais’ songs are full of meaning and constantly talk about social problems. However, in a festival marked by political protests, the messages get bigger and more nuanced.

The group brought important messages for the night of Rock in Rio. In the performance of “Negro Drama”, he drew attention to several murdered black Brazilians, including Marielle and the children Agatha and João Pedro, cases that shocked Brazil recently.

In addition, they also played the iconic “A Thousand Faces of a Loyal Man (Marighella)”, which won several awards in the year of its release, 2012. The group wrote it for a documentary about Marighella, an urban guerrilla who fought against the Dictatorship. Military in Brazil, and was murdered by the Military Police.

This track – and Marighella’s story – gained new life in the last year, after the premiere of the film starring Seu Jorge and directed by Wagner Moura. The Racionais track served as the music for the credits.