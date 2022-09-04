Rafaella Justus shows new look: “it’s a girl”

Rafaella Justus comes up with a new look and impresses

the little girl Rafaella Justus used social networks to share a beautiful click. The girl recently turned 13 and celebrated the special date with a lavish garland in São Paulo. The heiress of the entrepreneur and presenter Roberto Justus and the presenter Ticiane Pinheiro gathered all the family and friends to celebrate its 13 years.

Rafinha completed another year of life on July 21st. However, on her birthday, the young woman was spending a few days on vacation with her father, her stepmother. Ana Paula Siebert and younger sister Vicky, two years old, in Miami, United States. On the occasion, the family held an intimate and charming party by the pool of a water park.

Tici, even from a distance, was present in video calls and with great joy declared himself to the heiress. As soon as the little girl returned from her vacation in early August, Rafaella Justus was received by the presenter and her youngest daughter, Manuella, three years old, with a beautiful surprise party at her home.

On August 19, the official party took place in celebration of the girl’s thirteenth year of life. The luxurious “London”-themed decor left fans delighted. The place was in full London mood. The iconic and famous Big Ben clock and various city settings added a special touch to the celebration.

The little girl, who grew up through the media spotlight, showed off a beautiful click of her newest look on Friday night (02). In your profile on social networksRafaella Justus shared a beautiful photo with the fans and drew a lot of praise from the followers.

In a little black dress, the girl squandered style as she posed for a photo in the mirror. In the caption she wrote “Special night”, which translated into Portuguese “Special night”. In the comments, fans of the little girl made a point of leaving many messages of affection. “How beautiful,” wrote one fan. “There is a young lady”, declared a follower. And yet a third shot “A princess”.

