Rafinha Alcântara leaves PSG for Qatar’s Al Arabi | international football

Brazilian midfielder Rafinha Alcântara, 29, has left PSG and was announced by Qatar’s Al Arabi. According to the Asian team, the ex-Barcelona signed for two years with the team. He had a contract until 2023 with Paris, but he terminated the contract to make the transfer.
Rafinha lost space at PSG and played on loan at Real Sociedad last season. he came to be speculated at Atlético-MG and Bahia in the current window, but went to the league of the host country for the next World Cup.
Rafinha Alcântara leaves PSG and signs with Al Arabi, from Qatar — Photo: Disclosure/Al Arabi
Rafinha arrived at PSG in 2020/21. He made 39 appearances, did not score and scored six assists. In the current season, the ex-Barcelona was not even mentioned by Christophe Galtier in the six matches that Paris played.
Al Arabi is the current leader of the Qatari league, but has not been national champion since 1997. The team has another Brazilian in the squad, striker Wellington Carvalho, revealed by Figueirense and with a long stint in Portuguese football.