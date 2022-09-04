Real Madrid coach puts Brazilian as possible replacement for Benzema

O Real Madrid entered this last Saturday, the 3rd, and won the Real Betisby 2 to 1, in a duel valid for the fourth round of the La Liga. With that, the meringues remained in the lead of the competition and are with 100%.

The winning goals Real Madrid were tagged by Brazilians. the young strikers Vinicius Júnior and rodrygo were responsible for giving the Spanish club the victory and helped the team remain undefeated.

After the match, the coach Carlo Ancelottiin a press conference, made a point of praising rodrygo. For the coach, the formersaints showed a great evolution in the last season and even revealed that the player can be an eventual replacement for Benzema in matches.

“(O rodrygo) is a special striker, for me, he can play in all positions. He’s quick, smart off the ball, effective in one-on-one plays. His learning is over. He is a player of Real Madrid for all intents and purposes”, praised Carlo Ancelotti.

“Isn’t it true that (Benzema) has no substitute. He has many: Mariano, Hazard, rodrygo… Sometimes Asensio and Modric also. He may need to take a break for a game, but so far he’s been fine physically.”