Red Bull expects strong Ferrari, but reserves trump card in Holland – Formula 1 News

F1 2022 LIVE: VERSTAPPEN IS POLE IN THE NETHERLANDS. PÉREZ STRAGA FINAL | briefing

Christian Horner celebrated – and a lot – Max Verstappen’s pole position for the Formula 1 Dutch GP, won this Saturday (3). The difficulties faced by Red Bull and the reigning world champion on Friday add to the size of the feat, according to the team boss.

In addition to the celebration, Horner revealed that, even with the expectation of a competitive Ferrari, the Taureans have a card up their sleeve for Sunday’s dispute in Zandvoort.

“He (Verstappen) had a difficult day yesterday, and he was at a disadvantage. But it was important to recover. What impressed me in this qualifying was that his (Verstappen) lap was on used tires in Q2. That saved him a fresh set of compounds for tomorrow. Charles (Leclerc) set the tone with the first lap in Q3 and a lot, a lot of pressure to get a better lap. He (Verstappen) did it, and took everything in sector 2. A very small margin, but great”, analyzed the head of the energy drinks team.

Max Verstappe takes the lead at Zandvoort — and he has an ace up his sleeve (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

In the first two free practices in the Netherlands, Verstappen had transmission problems in the RB18 and had to deal with the lack of pace of the Taurus bolide. Still, he bounced back in style this Saturday; but, according to Horner, it is not possible to say that Red Bull dominated the actions in the European circuit. The boss also outlined his analysis of Ferrari’s performance.

“You can’t talk about dominance with a difference of 0s021, but in terms of the championship, it seems healthy to me. It’s a shame that ‘Checo’ couldn’t finish his lap, because he could have stayed in the second row. If you look at the odds… Leclerc is a little faster. Maybe he got it wrong on his last lap, and Max blew it. This was the difference today. We were hoping to see them (Ferrari) strong, on a circuit similar to Budapest. They will be competitive in tomorrow’s race because they don’t suffer from tire wear and that will be a factor. They also have nothing to lose.”

Finally, Horner opined that Verstappen is more mature for this year’s championship contention, especially compared to 2021. The absence of pressure contributes to a Dutchman capable of doing what he did this Saturday: put his head down and chase the damage.

“I think the intensity of the fight for the championship this year is not the same as last season. Winning the championship and having the “#1″ in the car… you can see that it freed him (Verstappen) from a certain element of pressure. He is gaining more and more experience and developing. It’s also the relationship he has with the engineering team. He stayed with the team analyzing numbers late into the night in the simulator. It’s all about teamwork. We were at a disadvantage after yesterday’s FP1 and were uncompetitive in FP2. Recovering from that and getting pole today is much more than we expected”, he concluded.

