RELEASED NEXT WEEK? See the 2021 SIP TABLE; PIS 2021 CALENDAR and if you receive PIS 2021

O PIS calendar base year 2021 is being sought by thousands of citizens who want receive the PIS.

It is important to point out that the PIS base year 2021 It has not yet been passed on to those who worked in 2021, because the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the release of the allowance.

Meanwhile, the PIS 2021 remains available this September for citizens who exercised activities in 2019.

See the latest news from PIS base year 2021 It’s from PIS calendar base year 2021.

PIS

The Social Integration Program (PIS) was created in 1970, being responsible for distributing a salary bonus to workers in private companies.

The payment of PIS is the responsibility of Caixa Econômica Federal, which releases the PIS in the year following the activity performed.

But as mentioned, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the PIS calendarand some payments have not yet been passed on to citizens.

PIS 2022

O PIS 2022 was paid to 2020 workers between February and March this year.

But there are still installments available for those who have not withdrawn the salary allowance. There are more than 480 thousand workers who have not yet withdrawn the PIS Pasep 2022.

The data were released by the Ministry of Labor at the end of May.

PAYMENT OF PIS 2022



Who is entitled to PIS 2022 are citizens who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Performed any remunerated activity for Legal Entities for at least 30 days in 2020;

They have the updated data in the register.

2022 PIS TABLE

THE PIS 2022 table informs the value of PIS 2022 according to the period worked.

In a nutshell, the PIS Pasep 2022 was transferred with amounts ranging from R$101 to R$1,212.

The maximum amount, of a minimum wage (R$ 1,212), is paid to those who were active during the 12 months of the year.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

As the transfer of the allowance was officially finalized in March, the 2022 PIS calendar has already been closed.

However, the amounts are available for redemption until December 29th.

Therefore, those who have not yet received the 2022 PIS Pasep allowance You can withdraw the amount until the end of the year.

RECEIVE THE PIS



For receive the PISthe worker must wait for the deposit made automatically by Caixa Econômica in an account opened at Caixa Tem.

As soon as the value is available, it will be possible to make the PIS withdrawal:

at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document;

at ATMs.

PIS 2021



On the other hand, the PIS 2021 remains available to anyone who sends a request to the Ministry of Labour.

The title of “PIS 2021” is due to the fact that the allowance was scheduled to be released last year, but the allowance in question concerns 2019 workers.

2021 PIS TABLE

THE PIS 2021 table informs that the PIS Pasep 2021 can vary between R$ 92 and BRL 1,100depending on the months worked.

who receives the PIS of R$ 1,100 are workers who were active during all months of the year.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

for the allowance PIS Pasep is released, the worker needs to send a request to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare.

The request must be made:

Through the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

By e-mail, sending the request to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Rio Grande do Norte, the e-mail will be “[email protected]”.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

2021 workers continue to wait for the PIS base year 2021scheduled to be released in 2022.

One of the reasons for the delay is that the PIS 2022 was already passed on by the Federal Government in February.

PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021

O 2023 PIS calendar has not yet been released, but it is believed that the benefit will be paid early next year.

PIS 2023

Because of this, many people started looking for PIS 2023because they consider that the allowance should only be released next year.

To be entitled to PIS base year 2021you must follow the following rules: