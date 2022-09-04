Renan becomes a ‘star’ after being cheered on in Cara e Coragem

Some people’s lack of character is always more evident after a personal victory, and that’s exactly what will happen with Renan (Bruno Fagundes) in the next chapters of face and courage. The choreographer, who always tries to come out on top in every situation, will receive a standing ovation after a performance in the vertical dance company and will simply mistake the round of euphoric applause for the absolute success.

Turning into a “little star” overnight, Renan begins a terrible phase in which he is unable to speak to anyone without sneering or criticizing, even when the famous Andréa Pratini (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho) pays a new visit to the company managed by Olivia (Paula Braun).

Andréa will be mistreated by Renan in the seven o’clock soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Andréa will be mistreated by Renan in the seven o’clock soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Renan will puff out his chest and treat the actress as if she were his subordinate, putting on a show of clumsiness at an important moment for the dance company. Even so, Andréa is determined to continue the partnership, completely ignoring the disgusting choreographer and going on with her life as if she weren’t facing unnecessary embarrassment.

It will take considerable time for Renan to realize that he is acting despicable in the soap opera. In addition to criticizing everyone around him, the choreographer was also the main toxic driver in his relationship with Lou (Victoria Bohn), quickly becoming one of the most hated figures by viewers of Face and Courage.