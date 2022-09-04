Renegotiation of debts with the IRS begins; discounts of up to 70%

Brazilian taxpayers who have debts with the IRS can now take advantage of the renegotiation, with discounts of up to 70%. The installment can reach 145 months, depending on the profile of each taxpayer. The deadline started this Thursday (1).

According to the Federal Revenue, the forecast is to renegotiate up to R$ 1.4 trillion in tax debts. Individuals, Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs), micro-enterprises and small businesses (EPP) can participate. It also applies to the debts of Santas Casas and educational institutions.

Renegotiation of the Federal Revenue

More than 100 thousand taxpayers should take advantage of the opportunity to renegotiate debts with the Federal Revenue. The deadlines, as said, vary according to each profile. The renegotiation is through the modality called tax transaction. It is through a published public notice or through individual proposals made by the debtor or by the Revenue itself.

Small debts are those of up to 60 minimum wages. According to the Revenue, they represent R$ 1.8 billion of the amount to be renegotiated. In these cases, payment can be made in up to 52 installments.

Another 2,500 taxpayers will be able to renegotiate irrecoverable tax credit debts. The amount reaches R$ 10 billion, with down payment and up to 145 installments.

In the case of large debtors – around 10,000 taxpayers – payment will also be made with down payment and up to 145 installments. The total value reaches R$ 1 trillion. It includes bankrupt companies or companies undergoing judicial or extrajudicial recovery and public entities.

To renegotiate the debt, it is necessary to open a digital process on the e-CAC Portal. And go to the “Tax Transaction” option. After that, click on “Transaction by adhesion in the administrative tax litigation of irrecoverable tax credits” or “Transaction in the administrative tax litigation of small value”.

It is necessary to sign a term of agreement and acknowledgment to join the Federal Revenue renegotiation. Remembering that the deadline to participate is until November 30th.