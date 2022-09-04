Resident of Aglomerado da Serra discusses with Ciro after talking about favelas

Ciro Gomes (PDT) participated in a live at Aglomerado da Serra, in Belo Horizonte, on Saturday night (3/9). At the end of the event, which was attended by people from the community, a resident questioned the candidate for president of the Republic about a controversial statement regarding the knowledge of the economy by Brazilians who live in the favelas.
“What was the point of your speech? What does that mean for us who are from the Aglomerate? Do we really have less understanding than the businessmen or do we have the conditions to understand what you are saying?”, the boy asked while recording. by cell phone.
Ciro was uncomfortable and even insinuated that the man would be a follower of the Free Brazil Movement, with a right-wing political stance. “Are you finished with your speech? Finished with your speech, MBL?” The resident responded by saying that he did not like the MBL.
When explaining the episode, Ciro gave an example of a recent visit to a hospital. “I was in a child cancer hospital this week. The doctor talked about morphological and oncological cytology. I said: ‘I don’t know what the hell this is, please explain it to me’. That is, when we don’t understand something, we are not smaller than anyone else. That’s all”.
“I was at the Federation of Industries and prepared an explanation of the Brazilian economic situation. Attributes Brazilian monetary policy and exchange rate. When the exchange rate performs, you promote a deindustrialization of the country. They all understood easily. Only those who had the opportunity to be (…) for it understand this matter”.
Again, the man asked Ciro Gomes if the residents of the Aglomerado da Serra did not have the same conditions of understanding as the businessmen. The president complained about the insistence on the topic. “Did you come here to provoke?”.
Subsequently, members of the candidate’s team asked the boy to leave the place, as he was not welcome. A small confusion formed with other residents questioning the man’s conduct. He left the place then.
Ciro says that matter overcome
“The hard topics of ‘economs’ are not simply understandable by any of us. That’s all I said. It does nothing to undo my deep respect for popular wisdom, where I was educated. My school is in the interior of the semi-arid region of the Northeast. I studied most of my life in public school. I come from there, nobody teaches me what the Brazilian people have. The rest is pure hypocrisy.”
Visit after controversial talk about favelas
The episode was a source of criticism even among pedestrian voters. On Friday (09/02), during an event at the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) in So Paulo, the politician said that the negative repercussions are “demagical hypocrisy”.
Agenda in Minas
In addition to the episode involving the favelas, on Monday (29/8), the pedestrian’s Twitter profile spread a message that said Lula is “weak physically and psychologically” to face the right. The post was deleted the same day.
At the time, the candidate minimized the repercussion of the two facts. “Anything you want to invent with me doesn’t count. I’m here to help the Brazilian people to help them find a way out of their social and economic disaster. The rest of the system is kidding.”
Focus on helping indebted
In both Contagem and BH, Ciro focused on the objective of facilitating the payment of debts by Brazilians. If elected, the president promised to intervene in Caixa Econmica Federal and Banco do Brasil to grant credit to the population with overdue debts, in addition to reducing interest by up to 90%.
The pedestrian also criticized the high rates of banks, which, according to him, can reach 1,000% per year, and the Student Financing (FIES) model implemented in Brazil in 1999.
“The government took R$ 43 billion and lent it to students to pay for private colleges. The money came out of the government’s safe, passed into the pocket of the entrepreneur and left millions in debt.”
Search
In the survey released by Datafolha on Thursday (1/9), Ciro Gomes accounted for 9% of voting intentions. Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) appeared in the lead, with 45%, while the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), computed 32%.
Datafolha heard 5,734 voters in 285 municipalities between August 30 and September 1. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-00433/2022.