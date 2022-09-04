Resident of Aglomerado da Serra discusses with Ciro after talking about favelas

Ciro Gomes (PDT) participated in a live at Aglomerado da Serra, in Belo Horizonte, on Saturday night (3/9). At the end of the event, which was attended by people from the community, a resident questioned the candidate for president of the Republic about a controversial statement regarding the knowledge of the economy by Brazilians who live in the favelas.

“What was the point of your speech? What does that mean for us who are from the Aglomerate? Do we really have less understanding than the businessmen or do we have the conditions to understand what you are saying?”, the boy asked while recording. by cell phone.

Ciro was uncomfortable and even insinuated that the man would be a follower of the Free Brazil Movement, with a right-wing political stance. “Are you finished with your speech? Finished with your speech, MBL?” The resident responded by saying that he did not like the MBL.

Ciro Gomes participated in a live broadcast from a house in Aglomerado da Serra in BH (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

When explaining the episode, Ciro gave an example of a recent visit to a hospital. “I was in a child cancer hospital this week. The doctor talked about morphological and oncological cytology. I said: ‘I don’t know what the hell this is, please explain it to me’. That is, when we don’t understand something, we are not smaller than anyone else. That’s all”.

“I was at the Federation of Industries and prepared an explanation of the Brazilian economic situation. Attributes Brazilian monetary policy and exchange rate. When the exchange rate performs, you promote a deindustrialization of the country. They all understood easily. Only those who had the opportunity to be (…) for it understand this matter”.

Again, the man asked Ciro Gomes if the residents of the Aglomerado da Serra did not have the same conditions of understanding as the businessmen. The president complained about the insistence on the topic. “Did you come here to provoke?”.

Subsequently, members of the candidate’s team asked the boy to leave the place, as he was not welcome. A small confusion formed with other residents questioning the man’s conduct. He left the place then.

Ciro says that matter overcome

In an interview with the State of Mines, Ciro said that a matter overcome. "It is a gross hypocrisy. I won the world prize for combating infant mortality. I am here on a slab, last Thursday I was on another slab in Rio de Janeiro".

"The hard topics of 'economs' are not simply understandable by any of us. That's all I said. It does nothing to undo my deep respect for popular wisdom, where I was educated. My school is in the interior of the semi-arid region of the Northeast. I studied most of my life in public school. I come from there, nobody teaches me what the Brazilian people have. The rest is pure hypocrisy."

Ciro’s visit to the Aglomerado da Serra took place days after a statement made by the pedestrian at a meeting with businessmen at the Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan). On Wednesday (31/8), the politician said he had held a “rally for prepared people”. “Imagine explaining that in the favela? A heavy job”, he pointed out, referring to his government plan. The episode was a source of criticism even among pedestrian voters. On Friday (09/02), during an event at the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) in So Paulo, the politician said that the negative repercussions are “demagical hypocrisy”.

“We have a proposal that puts an end to the slaveholding exploitation of Brazilian consumers, with the ‘anti-announcement’ law. The ‘system’ and the ‘banqueirada’ decided to go up, create intrigue and gossip, dividing us”. In addition to the episode involving the favelas, on Monday (29/8), the pedestrian’s Twitter profile spread a message that said Lula is “weak physically and psychologically” to face the right. The post was deleted the same day. Alongside his deputy, Ana Paula Matos, and his wife, Giselle Bezerra, Ciro Gomes fulfilled his campaign agenda in Minas this Saturday. During a walk in the Eldorado neighborhood, in Contagem, in Greater BH, the presidential candidate once again defended himself against controversial speeches. At the time, the candidate minimized the repercussion of the two facts. “Anything you want to invent with me doesn’t count. I’m here to help the Brazilian people to help them find a way out of their social and economic disaster. The rest of the system is kidding.”