Result of this Saturday (03/09) contest 05695-2

This Saturday (3), the Cashier won the number contest 05692-8 gives Federal lottery. And once again, the draw took place with a live broadcast from Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. Check out the results of the round below:

How to play the Federal Lottery

To play, you must choose the ticket displayed at the lottery house or purchase it from an accredited lottery vendor. The bettor chooses the number printed on the ticket he wants to compete, according to availability at the time of purchase.

How much does it cost to play the Federal Lottery

Each ticket contains 10 fractions and can be purchased whole or in parts. The prize amount is proportional to the number of fractions you purchase.

Win the Federam Lottery whoever does:

• One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes;

• Thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

• Tickets whose numbers contain the final ten identical to one of the 3 (three) previous tens or of the 3 (three) tens after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize, except for those awarded by the previous and posterior approximation;

• The first prize unit.

Federal Lottery Ticket. (Image: Disclosure)

sweepstakes

Drawings for extractions are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with top prizes of R$500,000 in a single series. Every month, you can also compete for R$ 1,350 million in the main prize, betting on Milionária Federal. In December, a special Christmas extraction takes place, with a prize of R$ 1.350 million per series.

When do the Federal Lottery draws take place?

The Federal Lottery draws always take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting at 7 pm

How to receive the Lottery Prize

You can receive your prize at any accredited lottery house or at CAIXA branches. If the net prize exceeds BRL 1,332.78 (gross of BRL 1,903.98), payment can only be made at CAIXA branches, upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original winning bet receipt. Amounts equal to or above R$ 10,000.00 are paid within a minimum period of D+2 from the date of presentation at a CAIXA branch.[[