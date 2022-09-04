Revealed why investors are rushing to fixed income

Studies carried out by B3 and Anbima indicate that fixed income has increasingly attracted Brazilian investors.

A study carried out by the Brazilian Stock Exchange, B3, points out that the number of fixed income investors has increased by 27% in the last 12 months. The portfolio reached almost 12 million people, with a 32% higher custody value.

A survey carried out by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima) shows that fixed income has returned to growth and represents 61.3% of the preferences of Brazilian investors in the second quarter of this year.

In view of the data provided by B3 and Anbima, it is possible to observe that investors have increasingly preferred fixed income. This type of investment has attracted more and more people and the forecast is that the attractive scenario will remain so until the end of the year. Nonetheless, why are investors “running” to fixed income? find it out!

What drives investors to ‘rush’ to fixed income?

The reason for this is the increase in the basic interest rate, the Selic, today at 13.75%. Fixed income becomes more interesting at this time because when interest rates rise, the remuneration of this type of investment also becomes higher. Economists even believe that the scenario will remain the same until the end of this year.

According to data from B3, the amount invested in fixed income reaches R$ 1.325 trillion. In addition, it was observed that individuals have been interested in portfolio diversification, mainly because the amount of equity investments has also grown, reaching 4.4 million investors.

Which fixed income investment has been most sought after?

Another point brought up by the Brazilian stock exchange study is that the average investor balance dropped 5%, from R$8,400 to R$8,000. Thus, it is noted that Brazilians have become more aware of the importance of portfolio diversification, observing all scenarios.

In addition, as B3 data point out, most investors prefer the Direct Treasurewhich registered an increase of 29% in the last 12 months, reaching 2 million individuals, with an average balance of R$ 2.4 thousand.

