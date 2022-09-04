Rivalry between Corinthians and Internacional marked by DVD, polemics and ‘Yuri Alberto’; remember

Corinthians faces Internacional this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the twenty-fifth round of the Brazilian Championship. Despite not being a local classic, the confrontation has already known many controversies.

The duel is decisive for both teams in the national competition. Currently, Corinthians is fourth in the Brasileirão with 42 points, the same score as Internacional, which is in fifth place. The alvinegro club has an advantage in the number of victories, 12 against 11 triumphs for the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

The teams, it is worth remembering, have already met on 93 occasions throughout history and Timão has the advantage. There are 32 wins, 38 draws and 23 losses. In terms of goals, the Parque São Jorge team also has the best: 100 goals scored and 91 conceded. O Mine Helm recalls some facts that marked the history of the duel.

2005: Corinthians 1 x 1 Internacional (Brazilian Championship)

The conquest of the fourth championship of the Brazilian Championship of Corinthians is, until today, questioned by the gauchos, who were also in the fight for the title that season. The two teams disputed the trophy until the last round of that tournament, won by the alvinegro club.

When the teams met in a direct confrontation, three rounds from the end of the championship, Timão was leader and had a three-point advantage over the Rio Grande do Sul team, which was second in the national competition.

The match held at Pacaembu was busy. Tevez opened the scoring in the 37th minute for the Parque São Jorge team and Rafael Sóbis equalized the score for the gauchos. The great controversy of the game happened by a decision of the referee Márcio Rezende de Freitas.

Internacional’s midfielder, Tinga, was tackled in the area by Corinthians goalkeeper Fábio Costa, but the referee did not signal the penalty and expelled Internacional’s midfielder by simulation. The fans of the gaucho club complained a lot about the judge’s decision. The match ended in a tie and Timão secured the advantage in the following rounds until winning the title.

2007: Corinthians accuses Internacional of handing over a match to Goiás and goes to Serie B

Two seasons after the Brasileirão’s fourth championship, Corinthians’ situation was very different. In 2007, the alvinegro club had its worst campaign in the history of the national competition and was relegated to Série B. Timão and Internacional again had their stories crossed.

In the last round of the Brasileirão that year, Corinthians faced Grêmio, which was still trying to get a spot in the Libertadores, away from home, needing to win to stay in the first division. However, Timão needed to count on a defeat by Goiás, which was also fighting relegation. The Goiás team faced Internacional, who had no interest in the championship that year.

In a match at Serra Dourada, in Goiânia, Goiás ended up winning Internacional by 2-1 – Élson scored the goals of the alviverde team, the last one from a penalty. The charge was defended twice by goalkeeper Clemer, but it was converted on the third attempt – the Internacional archer got ahead on three occasions and the referee returned the hits.

In Porto Alegre, Corinthians drew 1-1 against Grêmio. The result left the Parque São Jorge team with 44 points, putting them in 17th place. Indignant, Corinthians players insinuated that Internacional had “delivered” the match to harm Timão.

2009: Corinthians wins the Copa do Brasil in Beira-Rio in the centenary year of Internacional

The clubs’ fates crossed paths again in 2009. A year after playing in Serie B of the Brasileirão, Corinthians hired Ronaldo to be the number 9 of the alvinegro club and went through a period of reconstruction.

Timão reached the final of the Copa do Brasil and faced Internacional in the final. The matches were even. In the first leg, Corinthians won 2-0 at Pacaembu, with goals from Jorge Henrique and Ronaldo.

The decisive duel was in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre. Corinthians and Internacional drew 2-2 – André Santos and Jorge Henrique scored the goals for the alvinegro team. In the final minutes of the game, D’Alessandro and William, captain of Timão, had a disagreement and the player of the gaucho team had to be contained. The scene is still commented on by fans of both teams.

2016: Corinthians beat Internacional in the final stretch of the Brasileirão and leaves the team on the brink of relegation

Nine years after 2007, Corinthians and Internacional faced each other for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship, this time with the Rio Grande do Sul team threatened with relegation in the national competition.

The duel took place at Neo Química Arena. Timão won 1-0, with a goal by Marlone and harmed Internacional in the dispute against sticking. On that occasion, Corinthians fans who were in the stadium carried banners asking if the gauchos remembered 2007. Other fans took DVDs to mock Internacional’s attitude in 2009.

Internacional were relegated in the last round of the national competition that year. The team from Rio Grande do Sul was defeated by Fluminense by 1 to 0, in Rio de Janeiro, and ended the Brazilian Championship among the last four placed.

2017: Corinthians is eliminated by Internacional in the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians and Internacional also met in a decisive confrontation in the 2017 season. The teams played in the fourth phase of the Copa do Brasil, and the gauchos prevailed. In the first duel, in Porto Alegre, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the return game, at Neo Química Arena, the teams drew again. The classification decision was defined in the penalty kicks and the gauchos got the better of Timão and won by 4 to 3, with a good performance by goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba. The archer defended the charges of Maycon and Marquinhos Gabriel and Guilherme Arana kicked the last charge over the goal and confirmed the opponent in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

2020: Internacional loses Brasileirão title after draw against Corinthians

In 2020, Internacional reached the last round of the Brazilian Championship with chances of being champion. The gaucho team needed to beat Corinthians and count on a defeat by Flamengo against São Paulo, in a duel at Morumbi.

In Beira-Rio, Internacional and Corinthians drew 0-0. The result frustrated the expectations of the Gaucho fans, as Flamengo was defeated by São Paulo 2-1. Cássio had a good performance in the confrontation

2022: Yuri Alberto at Corinthians and the disappointment of Internacional fans

In the current season, the rivalry between Corinthians and Internacional was shaken by facts that occurred in the ball market. Yuri Alberto, former player of the gaucho club, got it right with Timão and frustrated the expectations of opposing fans.

The striker had a good season for Internacional in 2020, when he was runner-up in the Brazilian Championship. Yuri Alberto transferred to Russian football, and Rio Grande do Sul fans hoped that the athlete would return to Porto Alegre.

However, the player agreed to a one-year loan contract with Corinthians. Yuri Alberto’s decision frustrated Internacional fans, who considered the striker a betrayal with the Rio Grande do Sul club.

