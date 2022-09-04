Alok, the DJ and producer with over 20 million both Instagram followers and listens on Spotify, opened the Mundo Stage this Saturday, at 18:00, with many signs that make you understand why he is there. There are at least three editions that the Rock in Rio gave electronic music headlining status. Originally, in 1985 and 1991, electronics did not even exist as a mass force. Then, in the 2000s, he got his own tent. Now, with the audience’s tribal trance, something more powerful than the metal night itself, Alok gains entetainer relevance.

Even though he knows how to use his expansive stage presence – Alok interferes all the time with phrases like “is anyone tired there?” and “gets his feet off the ground” (ok, nothing too original) and often leaves the set to walk to the front of the audience – a Mundo stage seems huge to him alone. There are no musicians beside him, but the two hands on the sides and the screen try to handle some scenography.

Alok’s rule in charge seemed clear: too much adrenaline packed into too little time. And this has two sides. The good: he played for the crowd the entire time, without a breath, making the dancefloor turn into a 90’s dance club with The Rhythm of The Night connected to work it for, two seconds later, everything is transformed into a 2020s rave, with the much heavier bass of a psychedelic trance. The bad: his desire to show an incessant and frenetic arsenal leaves everything too condensed, too sliced, without the possibility of getting to the point of the mantra that any track in Baixo Augusta guarantees. You can’t hear very short snippets of explosives like the union of Deep Down, Jungle Bay and Destination Calabria or Sometimes Move Your Body and Beginwhich he joins with Sweet Child O Mine. Everything is too good to just become pills. Being in charge is always a choice, and Alok chooses to show it more. It’s a hot set, but interrupted, and maybe this is a format problem. The Mundo stage only admits the spectacle, not the support. And a DJ who lets the sound roll is a supporting player. His place is on stage New Dance Orderthe electronic.

What Alok does is show, not DJing, and this becomes clear in the middle of the show, when he asks for the production of Rock in Rio turn off all the lights Rock City. “I promise it will be worth it,” he says, but the idea is greater than the effect. Alok asks people to turn on the lights on their cell phones and put them up and down as he commands. It becomes a sea of ​​dancing lights, but somewhat uncoordinated.

All very well. Alok had already done a great show, and decided to put Crackland illusion, a theme that needed to be sung there, in front of so many young people, to warn about the illusions of crack use and the hell of those who are in cracolândia. An affective and paternal moment. Afterwards, he asks the audience to sing Vale Vale with him, and the scene of the arms raised with such energy is priceless.