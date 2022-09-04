Rock in Rio: Alok unleashes fire and defends the Amazon on stage – 09/03/2022 – Illustrated

Pyrotechnics marked by fireworks, flares of smoke and flames, beams of ultra-colorful neon lights and a screen with fire scenes took over the Mundo stage on the second day of Rock in Rio during Alok’s show, which took place in the late afternoon of this Saturday (3).

With successful remixes like “Sweet Dreams”, “Hear Me Now” and “Beggin”, the DJ opened the stage presentations and stirred electronic fans, who formed a large audience that only grew throughout the show.

Despite being accused of plagiarism recently, “Fuego” and “All I Want” were on Alok’s setlist. The controversy erupted months ago, when brothers Sean and Kevin Brauer told the American magazine Rolling Stone that they worked as ghost producers on both these songs and “Favela”, a track that, like this year’s Lollapalooza, was not played at Rock in Rio. .

The DJ also played funk remixes with “Liberdade”, a collaboration between him and GBR and MC Don Juan, “Illusion (Cracolândia)” — a hit that had already stirred the audience on the Sunset stage hours before, in the voice of MC Hariel —, of pop with “Work” and “Bitch Better Have My Money” —both by Rihanna—, and rock with “The Wall”, by Pink Floyd, in addition to “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, by Guns N’ Roses, a band that presents at Rock in Rio next week.

The show by Alok, who is preparing an album with indigenous peoples, was also marked by demonstrations in defense of the Amazon rainforest, something that also happened at the French metallers Gojira on Friday (2). On the DJ’s screen, the phrase “Amazônia em pé” gained prominence and was applauded by the audience.