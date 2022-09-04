Rock in Rio: celebrities bet on nothing basic black in looks on the first day of the festival

Rock bands kicked off the 2022 edition at Rock in Rio. As it could not be missing, the City of Rock was filled with celebrities who went to enjoy shows by Iron Mainden, Sepultura, and other classics of the genre. Names like Sasha Meneghel and João Figueiredo, Enzo Celulari and Alanis Guillen attended the event and showed off their fashionistas looks (see some inspirations for you to rock the look).

Celebrities bet on band shirts to compose looks

As in every rock concert, what can’t be missed are them: the famous band shirts. Knowing this, some celebrities opted for the classic to compose their looks.

Former BBBs Thais Braz and Gustavo Marsengo and presenter Marcos Mion invested in a black shirt from the bands AC/DC and Iron Maiden. To give a fashionista touch to the lool, the former BBB opted for a white cowboy-style boot.

Celebrity looks have a predominance of black color

Basic black doesn’t fail. However, when it comes to festivals, celebrities find a way to make it anything but basic. Sasha Meneghel and her husband João Figueiredo showed off their all-black looks in the boxes at Cidade do Rock. While the singer opted for a button-down shirt and black pants, Sasha composed the looks with leather pants, a silvery crop top and an oversized leather jacket.

Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach also chose leather and the silver accessory to compose the look. While the actor paired a jacket with a bonnet, Larissa chose a fitted jumpsuit in black with silver details.